West Asian Volleyball Championship: Qatar Advances for 2nd Round

Manama: The Qatari national men’s volleyball team has qualified for the second round of the West Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship, currently taking place in Bahrain, after defeating Oman today with a score of three sets to one in their second Group B match. Group B also includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, while Group A comprises the teams of host nation Bahrain, Jordan, the UAE, and Lebanon.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Qatari team encountered little difficulty during the match, securing victory with set scores of 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, and 25-16. With this win, alongside their earlier straight-sets victory over Saudi Arabia, Qatar has secured a place in the second round of the championship.

Qatar will conclude its first-round matches tomorrow, Monday, with a clash against Kuwait, where they aim to claim a third consecutive win and advance to the next stage with a perfect record.

This edition of the tournament is the first of its kind, launched with the aim of enhancing competition among regional teams and raising the technical level of the sport, in line with the goals of the West Asia Volleyball Federation, under the chairmanship of Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari.