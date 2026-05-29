WHO Reports 906 Suspected Ebola Cases and 223 Deaths in Congo, Uganda

Kinshasa: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Friday that there have been 906 suspected Ebola cases reported, with 223 resulting in death, in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the Bundibugyo strain continues to spread. Additional cases have also been confirmed in Uganda.

According to Qatar News Agency, a WHO official stated that the fatality rate among confirmed Ebola cases ranges between 30 and 50 percent. The official emphasized the importance of early medical care in reducing the number of deaths associated with the virus.

The WHO confirmed a total of 125 Ebola cases in Congo and seven cases in Uganda. Among the cases in Uganda, three were linked to travelers arriving from Congo, with one resulting in death.

The organization also highlighted the current lack of approved vaccines or treatments specifically targeting the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, underscoring the challenges faced in controlling the outbreak.