Wildberries marketplace begins to offer products from UAE sellers

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 May 2025 – Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, has expanded its product offering to include products from sellers based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing the number of countries where the company operates to ten.

It is expected that sellers from the UAE will diversify the platform’s current product range of more than 8 million SKUs, including by offering smartphones and other consumer electronics at attractive prices.

Cross-border e-commerce is one of Wildberries’ fastest-growing business segments and a major draw for sellers on the platform, as it enables small businesses and entrepreneurs from one country to leverage Widlberries’ infrastructure to sell their products in neighboring markets. The platform currently hosts more than 1 million sellers, over 85% of which are small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In line with its commitment to customer convenience, Wildberries has fully automated the customs duty payment process so that it requires no additional actions on the part of the consumer. The amount of duty will be displayed next to the product price for informational purposes. Orders can be collected at any convenient pickup point.

Delivery will take from six days, depending on product availability and the speed of customs clearance. Wildberries plans to expand its product range and reduce delivery times as shipments from the UAE grow.

The UAE will become the tenth country in the company’s geographic footprint. At present, Wildberries operates in Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as working with sellers in China.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 70,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.