XCMG's 200,000th Wheeled Crane Rolls-off the Production Line.

XUZHOU, China, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG (SHE: 000425) has documented a historical moment as its 200,000th wheeled crane formally rolled off the production line in Xuzhou, China. The company reached the second 100,000 production goal in just one decade.

XCMG developed China’s first 5-tonnage truck crane in 1963 and launched the K-series in 2000, opening a new chapter for the independent R&D of construction cranes in China. Upholding the gold standard of “Advanced and Endurable” and customer-oriented strategies, XCMG is now the world’s No. 2 mobile crane manufacturer, with a third of all wheeled cranes operating worldwide made by XCMG in China.

XCMG cranes have achieved continuous success in the international market. The XGC88000, the world’s largest crawler crane, developed by XCMG, is currently completing hoisting tasks for an oil refining project in Oman. After its successful debut of hoisting a 1,926-ton washing tower for UNITE EOEG III project in Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

“XCMG holds many firsts. The supply of 200,000 wheeled cranes is the result of XCMG’s close partnership with suppliers and dealers, with whom we thrive and make progress. We also need to thank our customers as well for their continuous trust and support,” said Sun Jianzhong, VP of XCMG.

Quality and efficiency are keywords of XCMG new 2020 line-up

XCMG launched the G-series line in 2016. The product line-up emphasizes smart technology, green energy and ultra-performance. It was jointly designed by top XCMG researchers in Europe, North America, Brazil and China through its advanced global product data management platform.

The highlights of seven models from the 12 new truck crane releases are:

XCT80L6_1 : Lower fuel consumption by 12 percent, improved dynamic performance by 15 percent;

: Lower fuel consumption by 12 percent, improved dynamic performance by 15 percent; XCT85 : Highest compound motion performance in the industry, with a max lifting speed of 145m/min;

: Highest compound motion performance in the industry, with a max lifting speed of 145m/min; QY25K5_II : Maximum grade ability of 40 percent, and a maximum travel speed of 80km/h; with easy maintenance;

: Maximum grade ability of 40 percent, and a maximum travel speed of 80km/h; with easy maintenance; XCT8L4_1 : Best-in-class fuel efficiency with travel speeds of 90km/h, the highest among same tonnage truck cranes;

: Best-in-class fuel efficiency with travel speeds of 90km/h, the highest among same tonnage truck cranes; XCT20L5_1 : An all-new dynamic platform with low-speed, high-torque engine, and a maximum grade ability of 45 percent;

: An all-new dynamic platform with low-speed, high-torque engine, and a maximum grade ability of 45 percent; XCT12L4_1 : Pioneering gold transmission chain with strong cross-country performance and low oil consumption, 31.5m fully-extended boom;

: Pioneering gold transmission chain with strong cross-country performance and low oil consumption, 31.5m fully-extended boom; QY20K5C: Innovative single-boom head and compact boom tail structure for more robust bearing capacity.

