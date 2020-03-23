ZTE Unveils its First 5G Video Smartphone Axon 11 in China

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, has today officially unveiled its first 5G video smartphone ZTE Axon 11 5G in China. The smart phone features exceptional 5G performance, elegant design, powerful video shooting and editing functions.

“With sustainable commitment and deep accumulation in the telecommunication industry, ZTE will continue to strengthen the investment in innovation,” said Mr. Xu Feng, SVP of ZTE Corporation and President of Mobile Device Division. “Meanwhile, considering that big videos and HD videos are certain to be one of the key application scenarios in the 5G era, ZTE will continuously expand the investment in video algorithm. In the future, we will make great efforts in the following two aspects: communications capabilities and video algorithm, aiming to provide consumers with competitive 5G terminal products.”

Powerful Video Shooting and Editing Functions Film Your New Life

No matter the professional vloggers, or ordinary consumers, every one today is willing to memorize, present, share their daily life, as well as gain more dynamic information, via videos. In China, the number of short video users has exceeded 820 million in 2019 and still keeps growing. In addition to resolution and frame rate, video stabilization is absolutely one of the key elements that determine the quality of a video.

ZTE Axon 11 5G can shoot the 4K high-resolution videos at 60fps, by virtue of its AI quad shooting system which is composed of a 64MP super HD main camera, a 8MP wide angle camera up to 120 degrees, a dedicated 2MP macro camera and a professional depth of field camera. It deserves attention that both the main camera and wide angel camera supports the video stabilization, which enables the feasible adjustment of video shooting jitters to make the dynamic video shooting clearer and more stable. ZTE Axon 11 5G will help consumers to discover more beauty in life and record more details by shooting a high-quality and steady video.

To meet the consumers’ needs for editing videos whenever and wherever possible, ZTE Axon 11 5G is equipped with the video editing function, supporting a variety of special effects of transition, a variety of video splice, filter and music, encouraging every one to film their new life with this 5G smartphone. With the high bandwidth and low latency in the 5G era, hundreds of 4K HD videos can be uploaded without compression, so that you can record, present, and share those special moments in users’ life anytime and anywhere.

Reinforced 5G Capabilities with Ultimate Experiences

ZTE Axon 11 5G is compatible with both SA and NSA modes, allowing the multi-channel concurrency in Wi-Fi and cellular networks (4G/5G). It can not only easily deal with the complex signal environment, but also achieve 5G full frequency band, full Netcom and further accelerate the speed of the superimposed network. It’s powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G mobile platform and provides extreme 5G experiences. Together with ZTE’s intelligent network acceleration technology Link-Booster, ZTE Axon 11 5G allows the seamlessly switching from Wi-Fi to cellular network by automatically analyzing use scenario and network conditions and boosts downloading speed by simultaneously adopting both networks. The switch speed can be improved by 50% (*Tested by ZTE Lab).

Moreover, ZTE Axon 11 5G adopts the new-generation full-scene system optimization engine Z-Booster 2.0, which intelligently allocates system resources through AI algorithms, thereby optimizing the dimensions that affect user experiences such as APP startup, system operation, network switching and multiple different scenarios. The Z-Booster 2.0 is composed of three functional modules, including App-Booster, System-Booster covering the RAM-Booster, FS-Booster, Power-Booster, and Link-Booster, respectively making apps start faster, performing more efficiently and providing better internet and communication experience.

The intelligent power supply adjustment solution performs intelligent control by deeply combining the usage habits with APP Operating status, improving the battery life by 35% (*Tested by ZTE Lab). It can fully meet users’ demands for faster network, smoother operation and longer battery in the 5G era.

Elegant Design with Curved Display

In terms of appearance, ZTE Axon 11 5G maintains the thinness and elegant design as usual. It adopts a 6.47-inch flexible curved waterdrop display, marking 92% screen-to-body ratio. The 3D quad curved glass brings beautiful and thinner optical effect. The perfect size to fit in user’s palm and smoother hand feeling. The side of this smartphone adopts a unique skateboard-shaped design, while the top and bottom use G3 level curves, making the overall body 360-degree integration, providing a better sense of holding this smartphone with a horizontal screen. The extremely slim body design makes the ZTE Axon 11 only 7.9mm thick. It’s currently the lightest 5G smartphone on the market, with a body weight of only 168g.

ZTE Axon 11 5G is immediately available in China for pre-order on the e-commerce channels including www.myzte.com, zte.jd.com,zte. tmall.com, starting March 23. ZTE Axon 11 5G will be available in China starting at RMB 2,698.

The following is the link to access the product video:

https://www.ztedevices.com/en/ videos/axon11/

ZTE Axon 11 5G Specifications: