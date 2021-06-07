President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on his country’s National Day, which is marked on 6th June.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Presid…
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has emphasised the UAE’s unwavering position towards supporting Libya and achieving the aspirations of its people towards s…
CIARO – The Qatari shooting team impressively clinched the gold medal in the mixed skeet event on Sunday at the ongoing Arab shooting championship 2021 in Egypt and which will continue until June 12, with the participation of more than 300 shoot…
SHERSHAB (FR), the Al Shaqab Racing’s representative and a son of SHALAA out of Gherdaiya, had been starved of success since 23 November 2020. However, a visit to Salon-de-Provence on Saturday, 5 June, enabled the Frédéric Rossi flyer to regain the win…
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) identified 12 standards that must be adhered to by all health facilities and practitioners in the country with regard to the use of websites and social media platforms in their advertisements, based on the Ministry’…
The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) events as part of the State of Qatar’s participation as a guest country at the Forum in the edition of this year.A number of ent…
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Friday, received the Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush.During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Aff…
19 OFFICIALS RUNNERSOn Sunday June 6 the 181st edition of the Qatar Prix du Jockey-Club will hold sway at Chantilly. The top European three-year-olds will battle it out over 2,100 metres and, with purse of 1.5 million euros on offer, it’s the second mo…
Berlin, Brazil captain Casemiro suggested the entire Selecao squad are united against hosting the upcoming Copa America, the Deutsche Presse Agentur (DPA) reported.The 2021 Copa America is scheduled to take place in Brazil, starting June 13, following …
Sao Paulo, Amid a possible player revolt, Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 on Friday to win its fifth consecutive match in South American World Cup qualifying.It now leads the round-robin tournament with 15 points, four ahead of second-place Argentina. It appea…
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Mi…