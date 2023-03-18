2nd Int’l Conference of Surgical Eye Hospital starts in Damascus

Damascus, SANA- A number of Syrian doctors in ophthalmology participated in the 2nd International Conference of Surgical Eye Hospital held at al-Assad Library in Damascus.Health Minister, Dr. Hassan al-Ghobash, said that the Ministry is keen on holdin…

Damascus, SANA- A number of Syrian doctors in ophthalmology participated in the 2nd International Conference of Surgical Eye Hospital held at al-Assad Library in Damascus.

Health Minister, Dr. Hassan al-Ghobash, said that the Ministry is keen on holding scientific activities and conferences in order to keep update regarding developments in medical specialties.

He added that the number of hospitals affiliated to the Ministry which provide eye treatment services has reached up to 39 ones, of which three are specialized hospitals.

In turn, Director of Surgical Eye Hospital, Dr. Rana Omran said that despite current conditions and the embargo, “we are holding the medial conference to let doctors get acquainted with the up-to-date medical developments,” adding that communications have been made with all earthquake-affected provinces in order to treat all injuries by the doctors participating in the conference.

A number of doctors from Syria and other participating countries underlined the importance of the conference and the positive role of the Health ministry in scientific development in ophthalmology field and also other fields.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency