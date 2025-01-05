34th Edition of Doha International Book Fair Slated for in May

Doha: The 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) is set to open at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from May 8 to 17, 2025.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Ministry of Culture highlighted that the event would feature a broad international participation, including hundreds of publishing houses from various countries of the world, along with a significant cultural participation of embassies of sisterly and friendly nations.

The DIBF is the longest-running book fair in the region, renowned for its strong reputation, bolstered by consistently high visitor turnout. It attracts attendees not only from Gulf and Arab countries but also from around the world. The event gives foremost priority to children and young people through dedicating capacious pavilions to children books publishers and organizing interactive activities to highlight children’s talents and encourage reading. Additionally, numerous cultural events are set to be held on the margins of DIBF that will tackle a multitude of

topics that concern the public.

The DIBF’s first editions were launched in 1972, under the oversight of Qatari Books House, and since then became biennial until 2002, and progressively became annual. It achieved universal recognition following its success in garnering flagship international publishing houses, with the first editions drawing 20 publishers.

The 33rd edition broke the record, in terms of participation in history, with over 515 publishers from 42 nations, alongside the participation of embassies from both sisterly and friendly nations, across an expansive area of 29,000 sq m.

Since 2010, DIBF has been selecting one of the world countries in each edition to be a guest of honor, starting with the United States of America, Turkiye, Iran, Japan, UK, Germany, Russia, France, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Sultanate of Oman.