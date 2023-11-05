51 Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Injured in New Israeli Massacre in Al-Maghazi in Central Gaza

Gaza, At least 51 Palestinian citizens were martyred and dozens injured in an Israeli occupation airstrike that targeted a residence in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, located in the central region of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli warplanes struck the home of the Samaan family in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, resulting in the martyrdom of 51 citizens and the injury of others, mostly women and children, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the western and northern neighborhoods of Gaza, using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, particularly in Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Furthermore, Israeli occupation warplanes launched at least 15 airstrikes in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the northern Gaza Strip, water floods streets of Tal Al Zaatar after occupation warplanes targeted the main water well in the area.

Earlier in the night, rescue and civil defense teams recovered the bodies of five individuals who had been martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Abu Hasira family home west of Gaza City. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining bodies and aid the injured who are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Seven Palestinian citizens were martyred, and dozens were injured on Saturday evening, as a result of Israeli occupation aircraft targeting a house in the middle of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the wake of the devastating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, the death toll has surged to at least 9, 572, with over 26,000 individuals wounded, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in an update.

The Ministry said in a statement that the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip has reached 9,425, while the death toll in the West Bank also surged to 147. In addition, the ministry said, 25,000 Palestinians have been injured in Gaza, and nearly 2,200 others in the West Bank.

Source: Qatar News Agency