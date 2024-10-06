A freed prisoner was martyred after being surrounded, shot and arrested in Tubas

Tubas - Ma'an - A freed prisoner was martyred this morning, Saturday, after being besieged in Wadi al-Far'a in Tubas. The Prisoners Club in Tubas said that the freed prisoner Ahmed Awaysa, 30 years old, was martyred after he was surrounded, shot and arrested from his family's home in Wadi Al-Far'a in Tubas this morning. The Prisoners Club added that Awaysa is a freed prisoner who was released last month from the occupation prisons, after spending two years in captivity. The occupation forces stormed Wadi Al-Far'a with several military patrols from the Al-Hamra military checkpoint, and surrounded the home of the young man Awaisa's family before storming the house and arresting him after he was injured. Source: Maan News Agency