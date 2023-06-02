A new human infection with hemorrhagic fever recorded today that is the fifth in Diyala

The veterinary hospital in Diyala recorded a new case of hemorrhagic fever in the village of East Baquba.Director of the veterinary hospital, Ibtisam Muhammad, told the reporter of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that a confirmed case of hemorrh…

The veterinary hospital in Diyala recorded a new case of hemorrhagic fever in the village of East Baquba.

Director of the veterinary hospital, Ibtisam Muhammad, told the reporter of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that a confirmed case of hemorrhagic fever was recorded for a forty-year-old woman from the village of Karim Al-Nasser in the suburbs of Kanaan, east of Baquba.

She added that the infection is the fifth of its kind during the current year, with preventive measures being taken by veterinary teams to prevent the disease from spreading to nearby villages.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency