Abdullahian: Stability in the region is to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza

Beirut, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian affirmed that the key to stabilizing the situation in the region is to stop the continued Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip. Abdullahian said in a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bouhabib 'Tehran and Beirut stressed that war is not the solution, and they do not welcome to expanse its scope in the region'. He added that it has become clear to the world that more than four months of war in Gaza and the West Bank did not achieve tangible results for the Israeli entity and its supporters.' Bouhabib , for his part, noted that the exerted efforts are necessary to stop the Israeli aggression and send humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency