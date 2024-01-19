ActivePure Showcases Innovation at ASHRAE Winter Conference: CEO Joe Urso to Speak

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / ActivePure , the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air decontamination systems, today announced its participation as an exhibitor, speaker and participant in the AHR Expo , the essential event for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry. The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) co-sponsor the event. It is held concurrently with the 2024 ASHRAE Winter Conference . The AHR Expo at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center is Jan. 22-24.

The conference, a hub for more than 50,000 HVACR industry professionals, will see Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure, take the stage at the New Product Theater on Monday, January 22, at 5:15 PM in Theater B. Urso will delve into the future of indoor air quality (IAQ) analysis -focusing on ASHRAE Standard 241 and ActivePure's HEART Chamber (Holistic Environmental Aerosol and Reactive Component Auto Response Testing). This groundbreaking 3000 cubic foot test chamber is designed for comprehensive air quality characterization, encompassing chemical composition, ion density, aerosol size and more, showcasing ActivePure's commitment to advancing indoor air quality.





ActivePure will also have a significant presence at the event with reps from four divisions, and a 20' x 30' booth (#S10127) in the South Building of McCormick Place.

"ActivePure remains at the forefront of enhancing indoor air quality, a critical aspect today. Our global partnership with HVAC industry leaders reflects our commitment to pioneering solutions to mitigate indoor airborne and surface pathogens," remarked Urso. "In the evolving landscape of health and safety, particularly post-pandemic, our innovative technologies offer vital protection in diverse indoor environments, demonstrating our ongoing dedication to creating healthier indoor spaces worldwide."

ActivePure is recognized for leading the industry in proactive, continuous surface and air decontamination, catering to healthcare, commercial and residential sectors, with a commitment to safety and efficacy. Products powered by ActivePure Technology have been extensively tested in laboratories and real-world settings, demonstrating their capability to effectively deactivate a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, mold, fungi, viruses and, notably, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

"ActivePure warmly invites AHR attendees to explore our innovative solutions at our booth and New Product Theater. Engage with our team to discover how we can collaborate in combating airborne viruses and beyond," said Urso.

For more information on ActivePure and their groundbreaking HEART Chamber, visit ActivePure.com .

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

ActivePure is a global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air decontamination systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In 2022, ActivePure was named on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful and fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure Technology was developed for space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products that reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds and fungus, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure is privately held and began business as Electrolux USA in 1924. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.



