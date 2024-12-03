AFC President Commends Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 Success.

Kuala Lumpur: President of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, reiterated his praise for Qatar's success in hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, marking the second time the event was held in Asia. According to Qatar News Agency, during the fifth Executive Committee meeting held virtually on Tuesday, the AFC President emphasized the significance of Asia hosting the FIFA World Cup, highlighting the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia in 2034. Sheikh Salman praised the AFC Member Associations for their unified support for Asia's bid and expressed confidence in showcasing exceptional hosting capabilities once again. He extended the AFC's support to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for their preparations. The AFC President also acknowledged the recent achievement of DPR Korea in winning back-to-back women's age-group titles, underlining the progress of Asian teams on the global stage. He remarked on the AFC's Vision and Mission coming to life as they reflect on future successes in 2024. The Executive Committee also commenced the bidding process for the AFC Asian Cup 2031 and ratified the decisions of standing committees, including finalizing the dates and venues for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026. Additionally, Praful Patel's appointment to the AFC Dream Asia Foundation Board of Trustees for a four-year term was approved. Following recent successful AFC events in Korea Republic, it was agreed that the AFC Annual Awards and the AFC Member Associations and Regional Associations Presidents' and General Secretaries' Conference 2025 will be hosted in Saudi Arabia.