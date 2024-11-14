Al Duhail Triumphs Over Kazma in 27th Asian Clubs Handball Championship.

Doha: Al Duhail secured a hard-fought victory over Kazma of Kuwait, winning 30-28 in Group 2 of the 27th Asian Clubs Handball Championship for Men. The match, held on Thursday in Doha, is part of a tournament that will run until November 23, with teams vying for qualification for the 2025 Super Globe World Clubs Championship. According to Qatar News Agency, this win marks Al Duhail's second consecutive victory, boosting their score to 4 points in the tournament standings. Kazma, on the other hand, remains at 2 points, having suffered their second defeat following an initial win. Al Duhail had previously triumphed over Ahli Sidab of Oman with a commanding 42-27 scoreline. Meanwhile, Kazma's first victory was against Ahli Sidab with a 27-20 result, but they faced a setback in their subsequent match against Al Khaleej of Saudi Arabia, losing 24-36.