Al Rayyan Qualify for Qatar Volleyball Cup Final

Doha: April 21 - Al Rayyan reached the final of Qatar Volleyball Cup for 2023/2024 season after a 3-1 win (25 - 23, 27 - 25, 23 - 25, 25 - 16) over Qatar in their match at Qatar Volleyball Association's hall today. The event will continue until April 27. Al Rayyan will face the winner of a match between Police and Al Arabi set to take place on Tuesday. Police defeated Al Arabi in their match last Saturday. Participants in the Qatar Volleyball Cup are the top four teams in the General Volleyball League rankings: Al Arabi, Al Rayyan, Qatar, and Police. Police claimed the title of Qatar Volleyball Cup for 2022/2023 season for the first time in their history after their victory over Qatar in the final match. Source: Qatar News Agency