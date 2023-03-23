Anglepoint Launches ServiceNow App: IBM Licensing for Software Asset Management

The App Provides Enhanced Abilities to Discover and Classify IBM Products SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Anglepoint, the leading Software Asset Management (SAM) services provider to the Fortune 500 and Global 2000, has launched its first app on the ServiceNow app store, IBM Licensing for Software Asset Management. This app, […]

The App Provides Enhanced Abilities to Discover and Classify IBM Products

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Anglepoint, the leading Software Asset Management (SAM) services provider to the Fortune 500 and Global 2000, has launched its first app on the ServiceNow app store, IBM Licensing for Software Asset Management. This app, combined with Anglepoint’s IBM Managed Service, offers the ability to identify, measure, and track IBM’s software natively within ServiceNow. The app is available now in the ServiceNow Store as part of the ServiceNow “Utah” release and is a companion app to ServiceNow’s IBM License Compliance for Software Asset Management app. For customers who are also under IBM’s Authorized SAM Provider program (IASP) with an Anglepoint managed service, IBM may accept this solution as a replacement to ILMT for sub-capacity reporting.

Anglepoint Vice President Mari Petersen says, “As a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant three years in a row, Anglepoint is the premier organization to provide solutions to our clients that best meet their needs and benefit their ITAM Programs. For organizations who have or are considering investing in the ServiceNow platform and services for IBM software asset management, this app is the obvious solution. Connecting Anglepoint’s unparalleled expertise in IBM licensing with the power of the ServiceNow solution provides customers with the opportunity to understand how to optimize their IBM software licensing spend.”

Key features and benefits of the IBM Licensing for Software Asset Management app include:

Measure IBM sub-capacity (under the IASP program only)

Access IBM licensing expertise

Simplify license management

Gain confidence and visibility of IBM assets within ServiceNow SAMP

Identify opportunities for cost reduction

The launch of the app in partnership with ServiceNow provides IBM customers a solution that leverages the full power of the ServiceNow platform.

To access the free app, customers will need to be using the newest version of ServiceNow “Utah” and engage with Anglepoint for an IBM Managed Service. To learn more about this solution, please contact Anglepoint at servicenow@anglepoint.com.

ABOUT ANGLEPOINT

Anglepoint is the leading provider of Software Asset Management & Technology Asset Management services to the Fortune 500 & Global 2000. Anglepoint’s services drive cost optimization, risk mitigation & strategic planning within the cloud, SaaS, enterprise software & hardware estates of complex hybrid IT environments. Anglepoint delivers comprehensive managed services, including SAM strategy, execution, process automation, and technology selection & implementation.

