Announcing Cymbiotika COO Durana Elmi’s Businesswoman of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / The Cymbiotika COO Durana Elmi's Businesswoman of the Year Award has been announced, with the honor being presented to Elmi by the San Diego Business Journal. As founder and COO of Cymbiotika, Elmi has made major contributions to the La Jolla and San Diego business communities. Under her leadership, Cymbiotika has grown into the largest wellness brand in North America.



Since 2018, Elmi has been guiding Cymbiotika to excellence. The company has earned honors including the Fortune's Great Places To Work and secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies. Elmi has been recognized by several prestigious organizations, earning titles like Female Executive of the Year, Globee Female Leader of the Year, and Dynamic Woman of San Diego.

A proud advocate for women's empowerment and an inspiration for immigrants searching for success, Elmi accepted the honor of the Businesswoman of the Year Award. "I am deeply honored to receive the Business Woman of the Year award from the San Diego Business Journal. This achievement is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the incredible women who inspire and drive positive change worldwide. I dedicate this win to the women all over the world who strive for excellence, overcome challenges, and lead with resilience," she said.

This latest award affirms the importance of Elmi's focus on workplace culture and dedication to promoting diversity. As an Afghan immigrant, she constantly seeks ways to empower other immigrants and female leaders. Her journey is an inspiration to those in difficult circumstances all over the world. She strives to create an environment at Cymbiotika where women can thrive and lead confidently. Elmi is a thought leader in the wellness industry and the business world for her determination to give a voice to female entrepreneurs like herself.

Elmi's deep connection to the San Diego and La Jolla communities makes the Business Woman of the Year Award particularly significant. Elmi chose San Diego as the location for Cymbiotika and the place to raise her family because of her love and appreciation of the city. The San Diego Business Journal's decision to show that same love to Elmi and her company makes this award very meaningful. Elmi's mission to create an inclusive, empowering culture extends from her workplace to her city and is embodied by the Business Woman of the Year Award.

About Cymbioktika:

Cymbiotika is the most significant wellness brand in North America. The San Diego-based wellness company is known for creating innovative, science-backed supplements and products celebrated for their health benefits. Cymbiotika's supplements address various health issues and nutritional deficiencies, identifying the root of symptoms and healing from within.

The supplements are designed to promote cognitive function, strengthen the immune system, increase energy, and much more. Cymbiotika is committed to producing high-quality products and only uses ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, from the hot springs of Iceland to the Himalayan mountains. Their supplements and home care products improve nutrition and sustainability. The brand was founded in 2018 after years of development and research by award-winning entrepreneur Durana Elmi, who currently serves as COO.

