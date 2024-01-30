Anthony James Partners Hires AJ Faxel as EVP of Business Development

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Industry-leading Owner's Representative and Technology Consultant, Anthony James Partners (AJP), has announced the hiring of AJ Faxel as Executive Vice President of Business Development. Faxel brings nearly three decades of industry experience related to all technology disciplines in sports, entertainment districts and live events. In his new role, Faxel will work to expand AJP's partner network and optimize the company's growing presence in the architectural community.

"AJ comes to us with a deep understanding of the marketplace and a very successful track record," said Michael Rowe, AJP's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "We feel very fortunate to have him join our team in such a strategic position and important leadership role."

Prior to joining AJP, Faxel was Director of Sports Sales for SNA Displays. Before that, he was ANC's Vice President, Sales, where he also held the positions of SVP Operations and VP Operations.

"Having started my career on the in-venue side of the business, then working for the past few decades on the manufacturing and integration side, what's exciting for me is the opportunity to really help our Owners, our architects and our designers," said Faxel, who is based in The Woodlands, Texas. "I've seen so many facets of the industry which has given me an understanding of where the successes and pitfalls lie. Now I can use that experience to truly be a partner, creating successful outcomes through all disciplines in the technology space."

AJ Faxel completed a Master Certificate in Project Management from Villanova University. Prior to that, he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Business from Sam Houston State University.

