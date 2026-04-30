ARKAY Announces Explosive Global Growth and Worldwide Expansion Opportunity to Open ARKAY Zero Proof Mocktail Bars, Powered by the Revolutionary W.A.R.M. Molecule™, With Eyes on Future NASDAQ Listing

The pioneer of alcohol-free spirits, creator of the revolutionary W.A.R.M. Molecule , is now inviting entrepreneurs worldwide to join the future of celebration. ARKAY products are alcohol-free, Halal-friendly, and do not require a liquor license for mocktail bar operations

OUTDOOR ARKAY MOCKTAIL BAR GARDEN ARKAY MOCKTAIL BAR

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ArKay Beverages, creator of ARKAY ZERO PROOF, proudly announces exceptional international momentum, exponential sales growth, and the launch of a major global expansion program to develop ARKAY Zero Proof Mocktail Stores and ARKAY Bar Zero Proof locations around the world.

Founded in 2011, ARKAY is widely recognized as one of the first companies to introduce a new generation of alcohol-free spirits designed to replicate the burn, kick, and sophisticated drinking experience of traditional spirits — without alcohol. Long before the zero-proof movement became mainstream, ARKAY was already leading the category it helped create.

Today, ARKAY is not simply an alcohol substitute. It is a premium lifestyle brand created for people who want pleasure, excitement, freedom, and modern social experiences — without compromise.

ARKAY ZERO PROOF products contain 0.0% alcohol, are designed for consumers seeking a sophisticated alcohol-free alternative, and are suitable for alcohol-free lifestyles. Because ARKAY products do not contain alcohol, no liquor license is required to open or operate an ARKAY Zero Proof Mocktail Bar in many markets, subject to local business regulations.

Powered by the Revolutionary W.A.R.M. Molecule

What made ARKAY revolutionary from the beginning was its ability to recreate the warming sensation, throat hit, and satisfying kick traditionally associated with alcoholic spirits.

Through years of innovation, the company developed its proprietary W.A.R.M. Molecule technology — an advanced sensory system that delivers the bold experience consumers seek while remaining completely alcohol-free.

The W.A.R.M. Molecule helped transform the zero-proof category from basic soft drinks into a premium adult beverage experience, giving consumers something entirely new: the ritual and pleasure of drinking, without the downsides of alcohol.

More Than a Beverage — A Feel-Good Lifestyle Experience

Consumers today want more than just a substitute. They are searching for beverages that align with wellness, balance, style, and enjoyment.

ARKAY was built with that vision in mind.

The brand offers pleasure in multiple ways:

The taste and ritual of a premium social drink

The signature ARKAY burn and kick sensation

A sophisticated alcohol-free lifestyle choice

The freedom to celebrate while staying in control

A modern beverage experience designed for today’s consumer

A Halal-friendly, alcohol-free option for global consumers

Many loyal customers say ARKAY helps them socialize, relax, and enjoy nightlife without sacrifice.

Exceptional Growth and Strong Customer Loyalty

ARKAY reports extraordinary growth across multiple markets, with repeat purchase behavior remaining exceptionally strong as consumers return again and again after discovering the brand.

This reflects a powerful shift in consumer habits:

Less interest in alcohol

Greater focus on wellness

Demand for premium alternatives

Rapid growth of zero-proof culture

Strong interest in functional and innovative beverages

Growing demand for Halal-friendly and alcohol-free social beverages

ARKAY states that its growth trajectory remains exponential as the worldwide alcohol-free market expands.

Global Expansion Opportunity: Open an ARKAY Zero Proof Mocktail Bar

https://arkayzeroproof.com/arkay-mocktail-bar/

To meet growing demand, ARKAY is now inviting entrepreneurs, hospitality professionals, investors, and business owners to become part of its next chapter by opening ARKAY-branded locations worldwide.

The company is actively seeking partners for:

ARKAY Zero Proof Mocktail Stores

ARKAY Bar Zero Proof lounges

Retail tasting concepts

Kiosks and mall units

Café and cocktail bar formats

Multi-unit territorial development opportunities

Unlike traditional bars serving alcohol, ARKAY Zero Proof Mocktail Bars are built around a 0.0% alcohol concept. This creates a major advantage for operators because, in many jurisdictions, the concept can be opened without the need for a liquor license, reducing barriers to entry and simplifying operations.

What Is an ARKAY Mocktail Store?

https://arkayzeroproof.com/arkay-mocktail-bar/

An ARKAY Mocktail Store is more than a store — it is an immersive destination where consumers can:

Discover the full range of ARKAY ZERO PROOF products

Learn how to make delicious and sophisticated mocktails

Experience the signature ARKAY burn and kick sensation

Enjoy tastings, demonstrations, and mixology classes

Purchase bottles, accessories, and ready-to-drink creations

Join a global movement focused on wellness, pleasure, and freedom

These locations are designed to attract curious consumers, health-conscious customers, nightlife lovers, travelers, families, and anyone seeking a premium alternative to alcohol.

Because ARKAY is alcohol-free, the concept may also appeal to markets and communities where alcohol consumption is restricted, avoided, or culturally sensitive.

Why This Opportunity Matters

The zero-proof beverage category is one of the fastest-growing segments in the world.

Opening an ARKAY location offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to enter a rapidly expanding market with a recognized pioneer brand and innovative product line.

Potential benefits include:

Strong international brand recognition

First-mover advantage in the zero-proof category

Fast-growing consumer demand

Unique products unlike traditional soft drinks

Flexible business models

No alcohol inventory

No liquor license required in many markets

Halal-friendly positioning

Training and support from the ARKAY team

High repeat customer potential

Opportunity to grow with a global brand early

Who We Are Looking For

ARKAY would like to hear from:

Existing bar or café owners

Beverage retailers

Franchise groups

Hospitality operators

Shopping mall developers

Investors seeking a modern concept

Entrepreneurs looking for a high-potential opportunity

Operators in alcohol-free, wellness, Halal, travel, and family-friendly markets

Whether you want to open one flagship location or develop multiple units in your country, ARKAY welcomes discussions.

A Vision for the Public Markets — With Eyes on Future NASDAQ Listing

As ARKAY continues to scale internationally, the company has announced its long-term intention to pursue a future listing on the NASDAQ, with an indicative target valuation of $1.5 billion, subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals, and execution milestones.

This next chapter reflects ARKAY’s ambition to become one of the most recognized names in the future of beverages.

Executive Statement

“Fifteen years ago, many believed alcohol-free spirits were impossible. Today, consumers worldwide are embracing the category we helped create. Tomorrow, they will discover ARKAY in cities across the world. ARKAY is more than a beverage — it is freedom, pleasure, innovation, and opportunity.

Because ARKAY contains no alcohol, it opens the door to a completely new kind of bar experience: one that is inclusive, Halal-friendly, family-friendly, wellness-focused, and accessible to entrepreneurs without the traditional burden of a liquor license.”

About ARKAY ZERO PROOF

ARKAY ZERO PROOF is a pioneering line of alcohol-free spirits created to deliver the taste, burn, and excitement of traditional spirits without alcohol. Powered by the proprietary W.A.R.M. Molecule , ARKAY offers a growing portfolio of premium zero-proof beverages for modern consumers worldwide.

ARKAY products are 0.0% alcohol, Halal-friendly, and designed for consumers who want the experience of social drinking without consuming alcohol.

Website: www.arkayzeroproof.com

Contact

Media & Partnerships

ArKay Beverages

Email: press@arkaybeverages.com

Email: contact@arkaybeverages.com

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