Army units strike terrorist dens in Idleb and Aleppo countryside

Damascus, Units of the army and armed forces working in Idleb and Aleppo countryside, in cooperation with Russian friendly air force, carried out several special military operations in the past 24 hours. The operations targeted dens of terrorist organizations, fortifications and their different ammunition of armored vehicles, in response to their continued attacks launched against safe towns and villages. The army tactical operations completely destroyed dens of the terrorists, killed and injured tens of them. The army units also monitored movements of the terrorists in a number of sites in Idleb countryside, targeted them through drones and eliminated several terrorists. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency