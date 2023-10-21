Asian Men’s Handball Qualification for Paris 2024/ Qatar Team Continues Victories

Doha, Qatar national handball team continued its victories in the Asian Men's Handball Qualification for the 33rd Summer Olympic Games (Paris 2024), where the team achieved its third successive 31/23 victory over UAE.

The Qatari team succeeded in imposing superiority throughout the two halves of the match, as ended the first half with a lead of four goals, 14/10, and then moved away further in the second half through the good performance provided by the players.

The Qatari team raised its score to six points at the top of the Group A standings, as it had won in its first match over the Chinese team 34/25, and in the second match over the Indian team 48/14.

Qatar will play its fourth match Sunday against South Korea before concluding group stage matches against Saudi on Tuesday.

Eleven Asian teams are competing for a place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games divided into two groups, Group A includes the teams of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the Emirates, India and China, and Group B includes the teams of Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Japan, and Kazakhstan.

The first and second of each group qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held on the 26th of Oct. in which the first of Group A will meet the second of Group B, and the first of Group B will meet the second of Group A, with the two winners qualifying for the final match on the 28th of the same month for the ticket qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Qatar are aiming to obtain a qualification card for the Olympic Games for the second time, after having qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, for the first time in the history of Qatari handball after obtaining first place in the qualifiers that were also held in Doha in 2015.

This is the third time in a row that Qatar has hosted the Asian men's handball qualifiers for the Olympic Games. In 2015, Qatar hosted the Rio 2016 Olympic qualifiers. In 2019, Qatar hosted the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Source: Qatar News Agency