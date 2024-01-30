Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey Award 10 South Jersey Communities $50,000 To Support Open Space and Resiliency Projects

Grants support clean, safe parks redevelopment, enhance community resiliency through emergency preparedness and more

MAYS LANDING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Atlantic City Electric - To help support the development of environmental, open space and resiliency projects across South Jersey communities, Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey announced the 10 recipients of the 2023 Sustainable Communities Grants Program. The one-time grants of up to $5,000 each, totaling $50,000, support nature preservation, safer parks, and enhanced resiliency for local communities. This funding is made available through Atlantic City Electric's Sustainable Communities Grant program.

"We are so pleased to help our local communities bring these projects to fruition and to support in ways that will have lasting impacts on not only the community, but the environment as well," said Kristin McEvoy, director of external affairs, Atlantic City Electric. "We remain steadfast in our climate goals and recognize supporting our communities through these grants will foster a cleaner and safer environment."

Atlantic City Electric launched the Sustainable Communities Grant program in 2020 with Sustainable Jersey administering the grants to local communities. To date, the program has provided $275,000 in grants supporting environmental, open space and resiliency efforts in the communities where Atlantic City Electric serves.

"In our work to help communities thrive in the face of a changing climate, these funded projects will build local resilience and preserve natural resources," said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. "We're excited to partner with the Atlantic City Electric to produce actionable steps that address the state's climate challenges and support a sustainable New Jersey."

This year, Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey have awarded grants to the following municipalities:

Atlantic City ($5,000) - The grant will be used to support the development of the open space and recreation element of the City's master plan.

Egg Harbor City ($5,000) - The grant will be used to continue upgrading City Lake Park by cleaning up the north shore side of the park which is home to the historic gravesite of Sibbel Shaler and by enhancing interpretive signage along the well-known trail.

Somers Point City ($5,000) - The grant will be used to update the landscaping and playground at local senior citizen center, including a temperature moderation project.

Commercial Township ($5,000) - The grant will be used to purchase an osprey nature sign at the local park.

Maurice River Township ($5,000) - The grant will be used to construct and install two large shade structures for the Delmont and Port Elizabeth Recreation areas.

Deptford Township ($5,000) - The grant will be used to restore and rehabilitate the Fasola Park steps.

East Greenwich Township ($5,000) - The grant will be used to redevelop Mickleton Park by removing invasive plants and develop a native plant nursey.

Upper Pittsgrove Township ($5,000) - The grant will be used to enhance signage along Elephant Swamp Trail to improve safety and cleanliness of the trail and guide residents to connecting trails and parks.

Medford Township ($5,000) - The grant will be used to develop a weather station and begin the second phase of a lightening detection system in the township to prepare residents for severe weather, save lives and reduce storm damage.

Long Beach Township ($5,000) - The grant will be used to build a resilience and restoration demonstration display.

The Sustainable Communities Grant program provides $40,000 in environmental stewardship grants, up to $5,000 each, for projects focusing on open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources and environmental conservation. The program also provides $10,000 in resiliency grants, up to $5,000 each, to support innovative approaches to providing a safe and reliable resource for a community during a time of emergency, such as severe weather.

Municipalities in the Atlantic City Electric service area can apply for a Sustainable Communities grant each year. A committee with representatives from Atlantic City Electric and Sustainable Jersey reviews each application and selects the projects to receive funding.

The Sustainable Communities Grant program is part of Atlantic City Electric's Climate Commitment, a multi-faceted, action-oriented effort to help the state of New Jersey achieve its clean energy and climate goals. As part of the commitment, the company is taking actionable measures to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint, deliver innovative solutions that will empower customers and communities to achieve greater greenhouse gas reduction across South Jersey. The effort supports the broader Path to Clean goal of Atlantic City Electric's parent company, Exelon, to reduce its operations-driven emissions 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero operations by 2050.

More information on the Sustainable Communities Grant Program is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/SustainableCommunities.

More information on the Sustainable Communities Grant Program is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/SustainableCommunities.

