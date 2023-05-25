Bahrain calls for ensuring more protection to civilians in times of conflict at UNSC open debate

The Kingdom of Bahrain has underlined the importance of ensuring the protection of civilians in armed conflict by complying with the International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law, adopting a comprehensive and coordinated internation…

The Kingdom of Bahrain has underlined the importance of ensuring the protection of civilians in armed conflict by complying with the International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law, adopting a comprehensive and coordinated international approach and investing in achieving sustainable development and peace, out of its recognition of the correlation between the environment, natural resources, climate, human, food and water security.

The stances were made by Ambassador Jamal Al-Rowaiei, the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, during a UN Security Council (UNSC) open debate on the "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict."

Chaired by Swiss President, Alain Berset, the annual open debate focused on "ensuring the security and dignity of civilians in conflict: addressing food insecurity and protecting essential services.

Addressing the session, Ambassador Al-Rowaiei pointed out that the ongoing conflicts around the world are the main factor for the high levels of food insecurity, noting that conflicts usually lead to the destruction or disruption of civilian infrastructure and basic services for livelihoods, the displacement of people, and the obstruction of their access to humanitarian aid.

He added that the surge in prices of food, fuel and fertilizers, as well as the effects of climate change, increase the humanitarian needs of those affected.

The Permanent Representative to the UN also affirmed that Bahrain had welcomed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for two additional months, being a step that would contribute to conciliating global food security, expressing the kingdom's appreciation for the efforts made by the UN and Türkiye to extend this agreement, as well as its support for international efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis by peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Ambassador Jamal Al-Rowaiei also said that the kingdom had welcomed the signing of the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan by the representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and those of the Rapid Support Forces, whereby the two sides pledged to protect civilians and facilitate their movement and access to humanitarian and medical aid, in accordance with the provisions of the International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.

He indicated that Bahrain had commended the ongoing efforts made by Saudi Arabia and the USA to resolve the Sudanese crisis through peaceful dialogue, noting that the Kingdom recognises the importance of preventive and preparedness measures in protecting basic civil infrastructure, personnel and tools, such as those related to the production and distribution of food, water, sanitation, energy and healthcare.

He called on the international community to continue clarifying the internationally recognised standards that define the obligations of the parties to armed conflicts with regard to the protection of basic civilian infrastructure, individuals and objects, in addition to supporting countries affected by conflicts to enable them to build resilience to face various challenges.

He also emphasised the need to promote dialogue and negotiations between warring parties to ease tensions and resolve differences, on the one hand, and encourage the armed parties to observe international humanitarian laws, and ensure that humanitarian actors have safe, sustainable and unhindered access, on the other.

He reiterated Bahrain's backing for initiatives aimed at protecting civilians and limiting the effects of armed conflict on their lives, through the development of preventive measures, in order to ensure the survival, security and dignity of the civilian population during armed conflict, and in a manner that would meet the aspirations of the peoples of the world for security, peace, stability and development.

Source: Bahrain News Agency