Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $9.9 million or $0.65 per diluted share compared to $12.5 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2022. Core net income (Non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter 2023 was $10.4 million or $0.68 per diluted share compared to $12.5 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, net income was $44.9 million or $2.95 per diluted share compared to $43.6 million and $2.88 per diluted share for 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to the fourth quarter 2022)

• Return on assets of 1.00% compared to 1.30%

• Commercial loan growth of 2% annualized compared to 11%

• Net interest margin of 3.17% compared to 3.76%

• Non-performing loans to total loans ratio of 0.18% compared to 0.23%

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "We are pleased to announce our financial results for the fourth quarter. Net interest margin ("NIM") throughout 2023 was marked by earning asset yield expansion across all asset classes and higher funding costs. While NIM pressure remains, we have seen the margin stabilize during the second half of the year. Our deposit beta for this rate cycle is 31%, which is well below many of our peers. As we continue to actively manage our balance sheet towards a more neutral interest rate sensitive position in anticipation of a potentially declining rate environment, we are focused on relationship-based lending funded by core customer deposits, while adhering to our disciplined credit culture. Our credit metrics remain strong, as our net charge-off ratio came in at seven basis points for the quarter. We added another $687 thousand in provision and held our allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio flat at 0.94% to account for broader economic trends. With the start of 2024, we look forward to meeting challenges ahead as we continue to execute on strategic objectives that provide for responsible growth. As previously announced, the Company's Board reaffirmed our quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock, which is flat to the previous quarter."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023)

Total assets were $4.0 billion at the end of both the fourth and third quarters of 2023, primarily due to relatively flat loan growth and higher security balances as unrealized losses increased on higher market rates during the quarter.

Total loans were $3.0 billion at the end of both the fourth and third quarters 2023. Commercial loans increased $12.0 million during the fourth quarter 2023, comprised of an $8.8 million increase in commercial and industrial, and an increase of $3.2 million in commercial real estate. Despite an uncertain rate environment, the fundamentals remain solid for the industrial, retail, and multifamily sectors driving performance that aligns with our continued strategy to grow our commercial portfolios. Residential loans decreased by $6.9 million compared to the third quarter 2023, primarily due to continued lower demand for prevailing mortgage rates and sales into the secondary market. Consumer loans increased by $1.8 million primarily due to higher home equity fixed and adjustable lines.

Securities available for sale increased to $534.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2023, from $509.5 million in the third quarter 2023 principally due to lower unrealized losses on the portfolio. Unrealized losses on securities totaled $62.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2023 versus $86.5 million at the end of the third quarter 2023 reflecting continued decreases in market rates. Proceeds received from amortization and prepayments were used to reinvest in the portfolio and pay down borrowings. The book yield from securities was 3.85% at December 31, 2023 and 3.87% at September 30, 2023 which included the impact of the repricing of variable rate securities, acceleration of discounts due to prepayments, and a run-off of lower coupon fixed-rate securities, which was fairly consistent in both periods.

The allowance for credit losses remained relatively flat at $28.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $28.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2023. Our allowance for credit losses continues to be driven by a combination of portfolio loan growth, nominal credit movement and general macroeconomic trends that reflect the economic stability of our Northern New England footprint. Non-accruing loans decreased during the fourth quarter 2023 to $5.5 million from $6.8 million in the third quarter 2023. The decline in non-accruing loans was mainly due to the settlement of one commercial loan in the fourth quarter 2023 that was fully reserved in the third quarter 2023.

Total deposits and the loan to deposit ratio remained at $3.1 billion and 95%, respectively as of December 31, 2023. The $48.7 million decrease in demand deposits in the fourth quarter 2023 was mainly driven by seasonality, tax payment timing, and migration to brokerage accounts and higher yielding certificates of deposit ("CDs"). Negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") and money market deposits increased by $25.9 million primarily due to higher business, Insured Cash Sweep, or ICS, reciprocal and trust accounts. Time deposits increased by $41.8 million primarily due to the migration of existing customers into higher yielding CDs. Brokered CDs increased by $17.7 million, and senior borrowings were paid down $36.0 million in the fourth quarter 2023.

The Company's book value per share was $28.48 as of December 31, 2023 compared to $26.67 as of September 30, 2023. Unrealized losses on securities, net of taxes, reduced book value per share by $3.14 and $4.39 at the end of those respective periods. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $20.28 at the end of the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $18.45 at the end of the third quarter 2023.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2022 quarterly comparison)

Net interest margin was 3.17% compared to 3.76% in the fourth quarter 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a higher cost of funds. The yield on loans expanded to 5.24% in the fourth quarter 2023, up from 4.56% in the same quarter of 2022. Costs of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.37% from 0.78% in the fourth quarter 2022 showing full realization of several 2023 rate hikes. We continue to experience a shift in deposit composition from non-maturity deposits to CDs, and we had a heavier reliance on wholesale borrowings in the fourth quarter 2023 as compared with the same quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income was $8.9 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $8.2 million in the same quarter 2022. Customer service fees grew 3% to $3.8 million during the fourth quarter 2023 from $3.7 million in the same quarter of 2022 on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income was $3.4 million in both periods. Assets under management increased $143 million to $2.5 billion from $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to higher security valuations in the fourth quarter 2023. Mortgage banking income was $515 thousand in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $153 thousand in the fourth quarter 2022 primarily due to higher sales in the secondary market.

The provision for credit losses was $687 thousand in both the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022 and was largely a function of loan growth, limited credit movement and macro trends.

Non-interest expense was $24.4 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $24.6 million in the fourth quarter 2022. Salary and benefit expense increased $611 thousand from the comparative quarter on higher stock compensation and post-retirement expense due to changes in the Company's stock price and discount rates, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2023. Non-core expenses associated with the opening of a new service totaled $544 thousand in the fourth quarter 2023, which raised our efficiency ratio by 1.47%. A steady commercial loan pipeline during 2023 kept the provision for unfunded commitment expense at zero compared to a volume increase that drove the $1.4 million of expense in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The effective tax rate was 21% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022. Non-recurring items for return to provision adjustments associated with tax credit investments increased the effective rate by 0.55% in the fourth quarter 2023 and 0.86% in the same quarter of 2022.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 $ 0.86 $ 0.83 Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.68 0.73 0.71 0.86 0.83 Total book value 28.48 26.67 27.12 27.00 26.09 Tangible book value (1) 20.28 18.45 18.88 18.74 17.78 Market price at period end 29.36 23.63 24.64 26.45 32.04 Dividends 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.26 0.26 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 1.00 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.36 % 1.30 % Core return on assets (1) 1.04 1.11 1.09 1.36 1.30 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.34 1.49 1.47 1.81 1.72 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.39 1.49 1.46 1.81 1.72 Return on equity 9.43 10.72 10.49 12.96 12.73 Core return on equity (1) 9.82 10.72 10.42 12.94 12.72 Return on tangible equity 13.65 15.65 15.28 18.97 19.03 Core return on tangible equity (1) 14.21 15.65 15.19 18.94 19.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3) 3.17 3.18 3.22 3.54 3.76 Efficiency ratio (1) 61.38 58.59 60.25 54.72 58.19 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 3,971 $ 3,984 $ 4,029 $ 3,928 $ 3,910 Total earning assets (4) 3,664 3,687 3,716 3,628 3,601 Total investments 547 524 556 573 574 Total loans 2,999 2,993 3,007 2,944 2,903 Allowance for credit losses 28 28 27 27 26 Total goodwill and intangible assets 124 125 125 125 125 Total deposits 3,141 3,140 3,090 3,054 3,043 Total shareholders' equity 432 404 411 408 393 Net income 10 11 11 13 13 Core earnings (1) 10 11 11 13 13 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (recoveries) (5) /average loans 0.07 % - % - % 0.01 % (0.02 )% Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.94 0.94 0.91 0.90 0.89 Loans/deposits 95 95 97 96 95 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.88 10.15 10.20 10.40 10.06 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.00 7.25 7.32 7.45 7.09

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans. Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost. Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 42,221 $ 41,210 $ 46,532 $ 37,769 $ 39,933 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 52,621 81,606 77,253 44,933 52,362 Total cash and cash equivalents 94,842 122,816 123,785 82,702 92,295 Securities available for sale 534,574 509,453 538,178 557,040 559,516 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,788 14,834 17,784 15,718 14,893 Total securities 547,362 524,287 555,962 572,758 574,409 Loans held for sale 2,189 2,016 3,669 463 - Total loans 2,999,049 2,992,791 3,007,480 2,944,005 2,902,690 Less: Allowance for credit losses (28,142 ) (28,011 ) (27,362 ) (26,607 ) (25,860 ) Net loans 2,970,907 2,964,780 2,980,118 2,917,398 2,876,830 Premises and equipment, net 48,287 47,790 47,412 47,549 47,622 Other real estate owned - - - - - Goodwill 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 4,869 5,102 5,335 5,568 5,801 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 80,037 79,469 78,967 78,436 81,197 Deferred tax asset, net 22,979 28,328 24,181 22,858 24,443 Other assets 79,936 89,876 89,641 81,269 87,729 Total assets $ 3,970,885 $ 3,983,941 $ 4,028,547 $ 3,928,478 $ 3,909,803 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits $ 569,714 $ 618,421 $ 602,667 $ 636,710 $ 676,350 NOW deposits 946,978 929,481 911,488 908,483 900,730 Savings deposits 553,963 572,271 588,769 628,798 664,514 Money market deposits 370,242 361,839 351,762 475,577 478,398 Time deposits 700,260 658,482 635,559 404,246 323,439 Total deposits 3,141,157 3,140,494 3,090,245 3,053,814 3,043,431 Senior borrowings 271,044 307,070 398,972 338,244 333,957 Subordinated borrowings 60,461 60,422 60,371 60,330 60,289 Total borrowings 331,505 367,492 459,343 398,574 394,246 Other liabilities 66,164 71,747 68,243 67,680 78,676 Total liabilities 3,538,826 3,579,733 3,617,831 3,520,068 3,516,353 Total shareholders' equity 432,059 404,208 410,716 408,410 393,450 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,970,885 $ 3,983,941 $ 4,028,547 $ 3,928,478 $ 3,909,803 Net shares outstanding 15,172 15,156 15,144 15,124 15,083

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 to Date to Date Commercial real estate $ 1,552,061 $ 1,548,835 $ 1,551,748 $ 1,519,219 $ 1,495,452 1 % 4 % Commercial and industrial 400,169 391,347 388,430 364,315 352,735 9 13 Total commercial loans 1,952,230 1,940,182 1,940,178 1,883,534 1,848,187 2 6 Residential real estate 889,904 896,757 907,741 906,059 898,192 (3 ) (1 ) Consumer 97,001 95,160 96,947 98,616 100,855 8 (4 ) Tax exempt and other 59,914 60,692 62,614 55,796 55,456 (5 ) 8 Total loans $ 2,999,049 $ 2,992,791 $ 3,007,480 $ 2,944,005 $ 2,902,690 1 % 3 % DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 to Date to Date Demand $ 569,714 $ 618,421 $ 602,667 $ 636,710 $ 676,350 (32 )% (16 )% NOW 946,978 929,481 911,488 908,483 900,730 8 5 Savings 553,963 572,271 588,769 628,798 664,514 (13 ) (17 ) Money market 370,242 361,839 351,762 475,577 478,398 9 (23 ) Total non-maturity deposits 2,440,897 2,482,012 2,454,686 2,649,568 2,719,992 (7 ) (10 ) Total time deposits 700,260 658,482 635,559 404,246 323,439 25 * Total deposits $ 3,141,157 $ 3,140,494 $ 3,090,245 $ 3,053,814 $ 3,043,431 - % 3 % *Indicates ratio greater than 100% *Indicates ratio greater than 100%

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 39,531 $ 32,605 $ 149,420 $ 107,797 Securities and other 6,284 5,551 24,762 18,729 Total interest and dividend income 45,815 38,156 174,182 126,526 Interest expense Deposits 12,962 3,159 38,232 7,344 Borrowings 4,060 2,043 18,275 5,501 Total interest expense 17,022 5,202 56,507 12,845 Net interest income 28,793 32,954 117,675 113,681 Provision for credit losses 687 687 2,908 2,904 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,106 32,267 114,767 110,777 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,401 3,442 14,283 14,573 Customer service fees 3,791 3,683 15,168 14,791 Gain on sales of securities, net - - 34 53 Mortgage banking income 515 153 1,587 1,580 Bank-owned life insurance income 533 499 2,699 2,000 Customer derivative income 151 97 409 310 Other income 459 354 1,649 2,014 Total non-interest income 8,850 8,228 35,829 35,321 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,511 12,900 52,516 48,657 Occupancy and equipment 4,309 4,321 17,584 17,575 Loss on sales of premises and equipment, net 281 75 182 10 Outside services 515 435 1,671 1,578 Professional services 369 490 1,586 1,612 Communication 190 263 697 880 Marketing 485 411 1,696 1,561 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 932 932 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 263 (90 ) 283 266 Provision for unfunded commitments - 1,413 (85 ) 1,758 Other expenses 4,211 4,184 16,417 16,424 Total non-interest expense 24,367 24,635 93,479 91,253 Income before income taxes 12,589 15,860 57,117 54,845 Income tax expense 2,644 3,348 12,265 11,288 Net income $ 9,945 $ 12,512 $ 44,852 $ 43,557 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.83 $ 2.96 $ 2.90 Diluted 0.65 0.83 2.95 2.88 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,164 15,073 15,142 15,040 Diluted 15,221 15,147 15,195 15,112

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 39,531 $ 38,412 $ 36,917 $ 34,560 $ 32,605 Securities and other 6,284 6,723 5,964 5,791 5,551 Total interest and dividend income 45,815 45,135 42,881 40,351 38,156 Interest expense Deposits 12,962 11,415 8,590 5,265 3,159 Borrowings 4,060 4,534 5,501 4,180 2,043 Total interest expense 17,022 15,949 14,091 9,445 5,202 Net interest income 28,793 29,186 28,790 30,906 32,954 Provision for credit losses 687 673 750 798 687 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,106 28,513 28,040 30,108 32,267 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,401 3,522 3,805 3,555 3,442 Customer service fees 3,791 3,926 3,774 3,677 3,683 Gain on sales of securities, net - - - 34 - Mortgage banking income 515 415 378 279 153 Bank-owned life insurance income 533 515 503 1,148 499 Customer derivative income 151 43 83 132 97 Other income 459 394 437 359 354 Total non-interest income 8,850 8,815 8,980 9,184 8,228 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,511 13,011 13,223 12,771 12,900 Occupancy and equipment 4,309 4,469 4,392 4,414 4,321 Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net 281 - (86 ) (13 ) 75 Outside services 515 376 424 356 435 Professional services 369 436 355 426 490 Communication 190 170 175 162 263 Marketing 485 326 476 409 411 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 233 233 233 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 263 - - 20 (90 ) Provision for unfunded commitments - 45 45 (175 ) 1,413 Other expenses 4,211 3,950 4,155 4,101 4,184 Total non-interest expense 24,367 23,016 23,392 22,704 24,635 Income before income taxes 12,589 14,312 13,628 16,588 15,860 Income tax expense 2,644 3,208 2,837 3,576 3,348 Net income $ 9,945 $ 11,104 $ 10,791 $ 13,012 $ 12,512 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 $ 0.86 $ 0.83 Diluted 0.65 0.73 0.71 0.86 0.83 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,164 15,155 15,139 15,110 15,073 Diluted 15,221 15,196 15,180 15,190 15,147

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Earning assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks 6.42 % 5.02 % 5.59 % 4.28 % 4.00 % Securities available for sale and FHLB stock 3.85 3.87 3.71 3.66 3.40 Loans: Commercial real estate 5.46 5.34 5.21 5.08 4.81 Commercial and industrial 6.66 6.56 6.42 5.89 5.43 Residential real estate 3.94 3.84 3.76 3.71 3.63 Consumer 7.14 6.88 6.67 6.37 5.79 Total loans 5.24 5.11 4.99 4.82 4.56 Total earning assets 5.02 % 4.90 % 4.77 % 4.61 % 4.35 % Funding liabilities Deposits: NOW 1.33 % 1.11 % 0.94 % 0.51 % 0.22 % Savings 0.48 0.42 0.37 0.30 0.16 Money market 2.80 2.55 2.52 2.14 1.42 Time deposits 3.93 3.65 2.82 1.34 0.69 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.05 1.81 1.45 0.91 0.52 Borrowings 4.64 4.59 4.73 4.25 3.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.37 % 2.19 % 1.99 % 1.39 % 0.78 % Net interest spread 2.65 2.71 2.78 3.22 3.57 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) 3.17 3.18 3.22 3.54 3.76

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1) $ 36,794 $ 70,499 $ 21,440 $ 19,819 $ 26,360 Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2) 608,793 620,851 636,088 643,523 641,787 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,554,961 1,550,188 1,536,035 1,505,681 1,447,384 Commercial and industrial 457,642 439,915 434,384 413,921 403,304 Residential real estate 898,147 909,296 911,788 902,348 897,637 Consumer 95,193 96,362 97,518 100,124 100,182 Total loans (3) 3,005,943 2,995,761 2,979,725 2,922,074 2,848,507 Total earning assets 3,651,530 3,687,111 3,637,253 3,585,416 3,516,654 Cash and due from banks 34,741 36,713 32,067 31,556 36,891 Allowance for credit losses (28,057 ) (27,473 ) (26,932 ) (25,971 ) (25,497 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 124,459 124,926 124,926 125,158 125,391 Other assets 157,159 162,801 163,388 168,773 164,749 Total assets $ 3,939,832 $ 3,984,078 $ 3,930,702 $ 3,884,932 $ 3,818,188 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: NOW $ 916,314 $ 915,072 $ 885,091 $ 883,134 $ 899,388 Savings 552,932 579,090 602,724 646,291 664,016 Money market 365,142 358,742 423,013 481,951 501,564 Time deposits 670,628 645,285 468,188 342,994 334,297 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,505,016 2,498,189 2,379,016 2,354,370 2,399,265 Borrowings 347,459 391,976 466,402 398,837 251,263 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,852,475 2,890,165 2,845,418 2,753,207 2,650,528 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 604,638 610,644 608,180 651,885 703,471 Other liabilities 64,092 72,409 64,346 72,693 74,276 Total liabilities 3,521,205 3,573,218 3,517,944 3,477,785 3,428,275 Total shareholders' equity 418,627 410,860 412,758 407,147 389,913 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,939,832 $ 3,984,078 $ 3,930,702 $ 3,884,932 $ 3,818,188

Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter. Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 610 $ 867 $ 909 $ 1,163 $ 1,222 Commercial and industrial 363 1,595 1,814 1,917 264 Residential real estate 3,742 3,673 3,415 3,830 4,151 Consumer 813 635 565 886 911 Total non-accruing loans 5,528 6,770 6,703 7,796 6,548 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 5,528 $ 6,770 $ 6,703 $ 7,796 $ 6,548 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.23 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.14 0.17 0.17 0.20 0.17 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 28,011 $ 27,362 $ 26,607 $ 25,860 $ 25,018 Charged-off loans (632 ) (74 ) (199 ) (68 ) (136 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 76 50 204 17 291 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (556 ) (24 ) 5 (51 ) 155 Provision for credit losses 687 673 750 798 687 Balance at end of period $ 28,142 $ 28,011 $ 27,362 $ 26,607 $ 25,860 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 509 414 408 341 395 NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ (72 ) $ 3 $ - Commercial and industrial (479 ) 34 139 2 285 Residential real estate 3 13 3 4 (56 ) Consumer (80 ) (71 ) (65 ) (60 ) (74 ) Total, net $ (556 ) $ (24 ) $ 5 $ (51 ) $ 155 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.07 % - % - % 0.01 % (0.02 )% Net (recoveries) charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.02 0.01 - 0.01 (0.01 ) DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS 30-89 Days delinquent 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.26 % 0.08 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.01 0.03 0.02 - 0.01 Total accruing delinquent loans 0.12 0.16 0.11 0.26 0.09 Non-accruing loans 0.18 0.23 0.22 0.26 0.23 Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 0.30 % 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.52 % 0.32 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Net income $ 9,945 $ 11,104 $ 10,791 $ 13,012 $ 12,512 Non-core items: Gain on sale of securities, net - - - (34 ) - Loss (gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment, net 281 - (86 ) (13 ) 75 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 263 - - 20 (90 ) Income tax expense (1) (131 ) - 20 6 4 Total non-core items 413 - (66 ) (21 ) (11 ) Core earnings (2) (A) $ 10,358 $ 11,104 $ 10,725 $ 12,991 $ 12,501 Net interest income (B) $ 28,793 $ 29,186 $ 28,790 $ 30,906 $ 32,954 Non-interest income 8,850 8,815 8,980 9,184 8,228 Total revenue 37,643 38,001 37,770 40,090 41,182 Gain on sale of securities, net - - - (34 ) - Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 37,643 $ 38,001 $ 37,770 $ 40,056 $ 41,182 Total non-interest expense 24,367 23,016 23,392 22,704 24,635 Non-core expenses: (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net (281 ) - 86 13 (75 ) Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (263 ) - - (20 ) 90 Total non-core expenses (544 ) - 86 (7 ) 15 Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 23,823 $ 23,016 $ 23,478 $ 22,697 $ 24,650 Total revenue 37,643 38,001 37,770 40,090 41,182 Total non-interest expense 24,367 23,016 23,392 22,704 24,635 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 13,276 $ 14,985 $ 14,378 $ 17,386 $ 16,547 Core revenue (2) 37,643 38,001 37,770 40,056 41,182 Core non-interest expense (2) 23,823 23,016 23,478 22,697 24,650 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (2) (U) $ 13,820 $ 14,985 $ 14,292 $ 17,359 $ 16,532 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 3,652 $ 3,687 $ 3,637 $ 3,585 $ 3,517 Average assets (F) 3,940 3,984 3,931 3,885 3,818 Average shareholders' equity (G) 419 411 413 407 390 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 294 286 288 282 265 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 308 280 286 283 268 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,847 3,859 3,904 3,803 3,785

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,172 15,156 15,144 15,124 15,083 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,221 15,196 15,180 15,190 15,147 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.68 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 $ 0.86 $ 0.83 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 20.28 18.45 18.88 18.74 17.78 Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4) (M) (47,649 ) (66,530 ) (55,307 ) (50,646 ) (55,246 ) Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (4) (I+M)/K 23.42 22.84 22.53 22.08 21.44 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.00 7.25 7.32 7.45 7.09 Performance ratios (5) GAAP return on assets 1.00 % 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.36 % 1.30 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.04 1.11 1.09 1.36 1.30 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.34 1.49 1.47 1.81 1.72 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.39 1.49 1.46 1.81 1.72 GAAP return on equity 9.43 10.72 10.49 12.96 12.73 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 9.82 10.72 10.42 12.94 12.72 Return on tangible equity 13.65 15.65 15.28 18.97 19.03 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 14.21 15.65 15.19 18.94 19.02 Efficiency ratio (2) (6) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 61.38 58.59 60.25 54.72 58.19 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) (B+P)/E 3.17 3.18 3.22 3.54 3.76 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 561 $ 565 $ 539 $ 727 $ 520 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 141 186 163 148 149 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 395 405 382 368 365 Intangible amortization (Q) 233 233 233 233 233

Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.01% in the fourth quarter 2023, 23.80% in the first three quarters of 2023 and 23.53% in the fourth quarter 2022. Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank and Trust