Billups’ latest EMEA expansion welcomes Massimiliano Del Grosso as business lead

MILAN, Italy, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company in the U.S., has continued its offense in EMEA with the appointment of Massimiliano Del Grosso as Business Director, EMEA, working closely with Andrew Brunton, Regional Director, EMEA. Based in Milan, Massimiliano is tasked with expanding Billups business in the EMEA region with focus on Southern Europe and the Middle East by showcasing its service offerings through innovative technology, deeper audience understanding and creative media solutions.

With over 15 years of experience, Massimiliano brings a passion for OOH alongside his deep knowledge across the media industry, holding roles across a number of high-profile Italian media businesses. Most recently, Massimiliano founded Piuma Comunicazione per Immagini, a creative and media boutique agency, in Italy. He delivered exceptional campaigns through his strategic and curious mind, exciting clients and consumers alike.

“We are excited to have Massimiliano joining Billups as we continue the expansion in the region. He will be instrumental in delighting clients through the out-of-home channel supported by technology, data science, and knowledge” said Andrew Brunton. “His hunger and want to listen to the clients’ needs will further enhance our offering, as we deliver amazing and move the world.”

About Billups

Billups is revolutionizing the out-of-home (OOH) media experience. Blending art and science with advanced technology, we lead the industry with scientific targeting, accurate out-of-home measurement and an innovative AI-powered recommendation engine. Founded in 2003, Billups is the largest domestic, privately held technology and managed services company specializing in OOH, offering strategic planning, buying, production and brand experiences. Billups helps the world’s leading brands navigate and optimize their out-of-home investment. Billups is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with 19 offices spanning the U.S. and 3 European offices. To learn more, visit us at www.billups.com.

