Bitget Celebrates Blockchain4Youth’s 3rd Anniversary with Bitcoin Pizza Day Resume Delivery Campaign

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is celebrating the 3rd anniversary of Blockchain4Youth with the launch of Boxed for Opportunity , a global campaign designed to connect emerging Web3 talent with real industry opportunities. Launched alongside the spirit of Bitcoin Pizza Day, the campaign brings a creative new format to talent discovery by turning standout resumes and portfolios into pizza box placements delivered directly to Web3 companies, partners, and industry stakeholders.

Since its inception, Blockchain4Youth has engaged over 15,000 participants globally, partnered with more than 70 universities, and hosted over 100 campus activations, building a strong foundation for Web3 talent development. As the initiative enters its third year, Bitget is expanding its focus from blockchain education and awareness to more actionable pathways that help young people turn knowledge into professional opportunity.

The campaign follows the launch of the Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub , a structured program offering teenagers professional recognition, guided learning, and career support. Its Talent Alliance grants participants priority opportunities, industry exposure, and networking with partners like Bondex , Morph Network , and Foresight Ventures . Boxed for Opportunity builds on this foundation by creating a direct and creative bridge between skilled individuals and hiring ecosystems.

Through the campaign, participants will be invited to submit their basic information, including background, experience, and contact details, select target regions for potential opportunities, and upload standout work or portfolios that showcase their creativity, technical capability, or contribution to Web3. Selected candidates will have their resumes produced on pizza boxes and physically delivered to companies and ecosystem partners across key regions, with additional social amplification supported by regional KOLs.

By combining digital submissions, physical delivery, and community-driven visibility, the campaign creates a new route for young talent to reach the Web3 industry. It also reflects the cultural significance of Bitcoin Pizza Day, transforming one of crypto’s most recognizable stories into a platform for the next generation of builders, creators, and professionals.

“The future of Web3 will be shaped by the people we empower today,” said Ignacio Aguirre Franco, CMO of Bitget. “Through Blockchain4Youth, we are building pathways for young talent to learn, prove themselves, and connect with the ecosystems where they can contribute..”

As Blockchain4Youth enters its next phase, Bitget remains committed to empowering the future generation. From university partnerships and campus activations to structured learning and real-world exposure, this initiative continues to serve as a cornerstone of Bitget’s broader mission that ensures blockchain education is more accessible and acts as a catalyst for global career impact and meaningful change.

To find out more about Boxed for Opportunity and join the campaign, please visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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