Biyond Unveils AI-Driven Subscription Platform for Real-Time Insights and In-Depth Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Biyond, a cryptocurrency market intelligence platform, has announced the launch of its AI-driven subscription-based platform. The platform has enabled subscribers to navigate market fluctuations with precision, strengthening discretionary analysis. Biyond's service is designed to cater to the diverse needs of the crypto community, seamlessly integrating quantitative research and technical and on-chain analysis.

With the introduction of its sophisticated platform, Biyond harnesses the power of machine learning and smart artificial capabilities to analyze extensive market data, identify patterns, and recognize trends.

Some of the key features are as follows

Unique Trading Indicators:

Users can leverage advanced AI-backed learning models to gain a competitive edge with user-friendly trading indicators and enhance investment decisions.

Expert Analysis:

Potential users can access insights through daily technical and on-chain analysis, and interactive webinars with seasoned traders, providing a proven methodology to confidently navigate the crypto landscape.

Exchange Traded Portfolios:

Users can explore investment bundles with distinct objectives supported by automated daily rebalancing and transparent performance expectations.

Exclusive Educational Content:

Users can access educational resources, hands-on training, and webinars designed to enhance trading knowledge and skills with the help of seasoned experts.

Nathan Batchelor, Head of Trading and Founding Partner at Biyond, stated, "Our mission at Biyond is to bridge the gap between crypto enthusiasts and meticulous research using cutting-edge technology. What sets us apart in the crypto market is that our innovative platform provides access to quantitative research, trading strategies, and risk management, enabling our subscribers to make more informed and profitable decisions."

Biyond's subscription-based platform marks a significant step towards democratizing access to sophisticated market intelligence and fostering a deeper understanding of crypto markets. For more information, please visit them on,

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Biyond:

Biyond is a forward-thinking cryptocurrency market intelligence platform. Their strength lies in the diversity and expertise of their team. Comprising investment professionals, distinguished academics, seasoned traders, insightful data scientists, and cutting-edge AI experts, they synergize their collective knowledge to empower their users in the crypto market. Their mission is to equip users with the tools and insights necessary to navigate a dynamic market confidently and wisely.

