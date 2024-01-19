Blackwolf Reports Final Results for Drilling and Surface Sampling on the Harry Property and The Inaugural Drilling on the Cantoo Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG)(OTC PINK:BWCGF) is pleased to announce the final assay results from the 7 hole surface drill program and surface sampling at the Harry Property, and the 3 hole, first-ever, drill program at the Cantoo Property completed in 2023. The two properties are strategically located in the prolific Golden Triangle. The Cantoo Property is positioned 15 kilometers north of Hyder, Alaska, neighboring the town of Stewart, British Columbia. It is also 3 kilometers west of the past-producing Premier Gold Mine, currently in development, and 10 kilometers south of the Scottie Gold Mine. The Harry Property, located 30 kilometers north of Stewart, BC, is accessible along the all-season Granduc Road. Situated within a 50 kilometer-long axis featuring high-grade gold occurrences and deposits, including the Valley of the Kings, Brucejack mine.

Key Technical Insights:

Harry Property:

Multiple Mineralization-Styles: Drilling and surface sampling have identified multiple mineralization styles, in all regions of the Property, particularly at the Swann Zone. Two major mineralization styles have been identified, including: The high-grade gold-silver veins contained in an extensive quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration package, as noted in surface sample 4.16 g/t Au and 9.71 g/t Ag, and subsequent in drilling 1.30 g/t Au and 2.90 g/t Ag over 2.0 meters and previously released results312 g/t Au and 101 g/t Ag, over 1.0 meter (refer to Blackwolf's News release of October 30 th , 2023). Multi-ounce silver base-metal veins with gold credits, as noted in surface sample 1 ,049 g/t Ag, 4.447 g/t Au, 1.521% Cu, 8.0% Pb, 1.55% Zn, and subsequent in drilling 374 g/t Ag, 5.34% Pb, 1.41% Zn over 0.47 meters .

Drilling and surface sampling have identified multiple mineralization styles, in all regions of the Property, particularly at the Swann Zone. Two major mineralization styles have been identified, including: Multi-Zone Mineralization: The exploration effort has identified silver and base-metal occurrences, over a 3- kilometer trend, and two areas of intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, each up to 1 kilometer in extent and associated with the previously released new high-grade visible gold vein discovery at the Swann Zone.

Cantoo Property:

The surface exploration highlighted the high-grade mineralization with multiple scree samples from the mineralization above, as noted in samples 29.2 g/t Au, 2,378 g/t Ag, 4.345% Cu, 7.24% Zn , and 19.9 g/t Au and 7.92 g/t Ag.

, and The initial drill program intersected porphyry-style alteration; strong zones of quartz-sericite alteration with sulphide mineralization. The strong mineralized alteration halos are analogue to the confirmed wide surface Cantoo vein mineralization outcropping in cliffs. The mineralization is closely associated with Jurassic-aged Texas Creek Intrusion suite as noted in mineralized interval in hole CT23-003 1.53 g/t Au and 1.01 g/t Au both over 1.5 metre. Further drilling to the southwest is needed to vector into high-grade shoots.

Rob McLeod, Blackwolf's Executive Chairman states, "Encountering Brucejack-style remobilized coarse electrum veins at Harry was the highlight of the 2023 program. Extensive multiphase sulphide-rich veining within a wide halo of strongly anomalous gold and silver is highly encouraging. Drilling in 2024 will target additional high-grade surface values and structural/geochemical traps located up dip from the high-grade veins. At Cantoo, geochemical vectoring and surface sampling are suggesting a northeast strike and steep dip to the wide veins; subsequent drilling will test this concept."

Blackwolf's CEO, Morgan Lekstrom comments, "Having successfully executed a program that stayed within budget, we have significantly expanded on previous results at the Harry Property, made a gold discovery, and gained a comprehensive understanding of the Cantoo Geology. This has led to a tremendous year for our initial drilling endeavors on both properties, and we are eager to build upon the discoveries at Harry and our newfound insights into the Cantoo Property. Mineralized occurrences at Harry have extended from the Swann Zone to several other mineralized occurrences across a 3-kilometer trend, adjacent to one of North America's historically high-grade producers. Our company is fully funded to proceed with an extensive drill program on the Harry Property in 2024, and we have identified multiple areas where we anticipate further high-grade discoveries. With our enhanced understanding of Cantoo, we can now drill more efficiently and cost-effectively in pursuit of what we believe to be a significant new discovery. It's important to remember that mines in the area are often discovered with over 100 drill holes, and with just 3 drill holes, we have obtained the information that uniquely positions us to expand our drilling at Cantoo and awaken this sleeping giant."

Harry Property

Harry Surface Sampling

In the Company's first season of exploration on the Harry Property, a total of 99 surface grab samples were collected, marking a significant step in our understanding of the property. The primary aim was to assess the ten previously defined mineralized zones and establish any relationships between them. The outcomes, as determined by the Company's geological team, provide valuable insights into the mineralization characteristics of the property.

The property exhibits two distinct mineralization styles. The first is characterized by east-trending, steeply dipping high-grade gold-silver precious metal veins within an extensive lower-grade gold, quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration package, comparable to larger Jurassic systems. Additionally, there are younger north-northwest trending, moderately dipping multi-ounce silver-base metal veins with gold credits, analogous to Eocene systems.

Key findings from surface sampling and mapping include the identification of two areas with intense quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration, each extending up to one kilometer. These broad alteration areas host lower grade precious metals with notable samples such as B976737 4.16 g/t Au and 9.71 g/t Ag and B0017305 1.756 g/t Au and 21.68 g/t Ag. These areas are also associated with high-grade visible gold vein mineralization in the drill core, as noted in the previously released results (H23-017: 312 g/t Au and 101 g/t Ag, over 1.0 meter from 139 meter to 140 meter, and 277 g/t Au and 118 g/t Ag, over 1.0 meter from 199 to 200 meter - refer to October 30th 2023 news release)

Figure 1: Harry property map showing the prospective QSP alteration extent in light orange and the silver and base metal trend in blue. All zones are color coded in relation the mineralization-style; yellow associated to high-grade gold-silver and blue to silver-base metal veins.

Additionally, the 2023 surface work delineated a 3 kilometer trend with four mineralized zones, revealing multi-ounce silver-base metal veins with gold credits in samples like B976744 1,049 g/t Ag, 4.447 g/t Au, 1.521% Cu, 8.0% Pb, 1.55% Zn, B976724 714 g/t Ag, 14.19% Pb, 16.83% Zn, and B0012762 475 g/t Ag, 9.79% Pb, 10.34% Zn.

Figure 2: Comparative photos multi ounce silver-base-metal mineralization observed at the northern end compared to the southernmost extent of the Harry Property.

The multiple mineralization styles uncovered during this exploration season suggest a long-lived multiphase metallogenic system. These findings contribute to our ongoing understanding of the property's geological characteristics.

Table 1. Selected Surface Results from the 2023 Harry program

Sample No. Easting Northing Area Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% B0017307 434380 6224629 Harry 1.001 57.72 0.010 1.650 0.116 B976710 434366 6226621 Harry 1.346 4.45 0.003 0.049 0.025 B976736 434150 6223754 Harry 1.07 11.38 0.003 0.325 0.069 B976737 434141 6223695 Harry 4.16 9.71 0.003 0.083 0.021 B976744 434122 6223527 S-1 4.477 1049 1.521 8.000 1.550 B976745 434118 6223566 S-1 3.239 995 1.436 4.330 3.100 B0012768 434023 6223880 Saw Cut 0.158 203 0.253 6.250 18.960 B0012755 434054 6223721 Sheeted Vein 5.676 160 0.041 2.820 8.940 B0012762 434045 6223642 Sheeted Vein 0.195 475 0.562 9.790 10.340 B0012766 434032 6223680 Sheeted Vein 0.04 98.3 0.090 2.570 5.640 B976717 434363 6226626 Sheeted Vein 0.077 3.72 0.103 0.017 1.290 B976721 434165 6226380 Sheeted Vein 0.04 213 0.080 19.68 0.073 B976724 434153 6226370 Sheeted Vein 0.311 714 0.663 14.190 16.830 B0017303 434519 6224862 Ursula 0.86 92.03 0.049 3.610 4.910 B0017305 434498 6224869 Ursula 1.756 21.68 0.016 0.524 0.234 B0017306 434497 6224872 Ursula 1.083 11.02 0.006 0.082 0.016

Harry Surface Drilling

The 2023 drilling program at the Harry property targeted mineralization previously identified in historical drilling at the Swann zone (Optimum Ventures Press Release, April 22, 2022). The primary focus was on targeting silver-base metal veins with gold credits and exploring the extent of precious metal mineralization within the broad quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration halo west of the Swann zone, extending towards the Milestone prospect.

A total of 1,741 meters of drilling across seven holes was completed in September 2023. The outcomes of the program exceeded expectations, as evidenced by the successful intersection of high-grade silver-base metal mineralization at the Swann zone. Results defined a 150-meter mineralized trend of sheeted mineralized veins, ranging from 0.3 to 3.0 meters in width at the Swann zone, as exemplified by H23-012: 0.47 g/t Au, 374 g/t Ag, 5.34% Pb, 1.41% Zn over 0.47 meters.

Moreover, the program showcased the Company's capability to unveil the potential for extensive high-grade gold mineralization within the expansive quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) halo. With only three diamond drill holes testing it to date, previously released results from H23-017 (312 g/t Au and 101 g/t Ag, over 1.0 meter from 139 meter to 140 meter, and 277 g/t Au and118 g/t Ag, over 1.0 meter from 199 to 200 meter) and hole H23-018 intersected 1.30 g/t Au and 2.90 g/t Ag over 2.0 meters within a longer low-grade intervals of gold mineralization encountered in the quartz-sericite-pyrite halo 0.42 g/t Au, 5.97 g/t Ag over 17.0 meters.

Table 2. Swann Zone Drill hole Composites

Hole-ID Zone From (meters) To (meters) *Length (meters) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Pb (%) Zn (%) H23-012 Swann 67.32 67.79 0.47 0.42 374.00 5.340 1.410 118.10 118.89 0.79 1.62 2.79 0.014 0.001 160.00 161.00 1.00 0.46 14.77 0.265 2.470 H23-013 Swann 55.00 55.50 0.50 0.15 12.08 1.30 0.2091 93.00 96.10 3.10 0.33 13.05 0.057 0.127 H23-014 Swann 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.07 1.09 0.019 0.267 140.00 141.50 1.50 1.31 2.00 0.016 0.040 178.00 179.00 1.00 0.60 1.18 0.002 0.008 H23-015 Swann 74.05 77.19 3.14 0.07 8.35 0.107 0.241 191.42 192.45 1.03 0.68 1.27 0.009 0.012 H23-016 Swann 223.00 224.00 1.00 2.01 4.00 0.010 0.002 H23-018 Swann 176.00 183.00 7.00 0.73 3.07 0.012 0.004 176.00 193.00 17.00 0.41 5.97 0.004 0.08 Inc. 176.00 177.00 1.00 2.03 3.39 0.014 0.005 Inc. 181.00 183.00 2.00 1.30 2.895 0.014 0.005

* True widths are not known as there is not yet enough geological information.

Figure 3: Swann Zone 2023 Drilling Inset with two mineralization styles highlights; in red high-grade Gold-Silver mineralization and blue Silver-Base Metal veins

Cantoo Property

The property has a rich mining history with three adits driven in the early 1920's to follow high-grade gold-silver mineralization with base metal credit breccias, stockworks, and vein structures, reaching up to 30 meters in thickness on surface. The 2023 surface exploration highlighted the high-grade mineralization with multiple scree samples from the mineralization above due to terrain steepness, as noted in sample B0011179 29.2 g/t Au, 2,378 g/t Ag, 4.35% Cu, 7.24% Zn, and B0011169 19.9 g/t Au and 7.92 g/t Ag. The 2023 drilling at the Cantoo was the first ever drill program completed to date on the property with 1,356 meters completed in three holes. The modest exploratory drilling completed highlighted area of intense quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) in close to distal telescoping relation with the Premier porphyry, Jurassic-age Texas Creek Intrusive Suite known in the area for association with neighboring, currently in development, Premier deposit. While significant precious metals values were not obtained, the alteration zone intersected closely resemblance with the high-grade surface samples closely related to the Premier porphyry intrusion. Mineralized intersection with the second hole highlighted two gold intervals within the Jurassic-aged Premier Porphyry associated with the prospective alteration as noted in hole CT23-003 with 1.53 g/t Au and 1.01 g/t Au, both over 1.5 meter. This initial drilling effort has significantly advanced our understanding of the complex structural geology in the area, refining our targeting strategy for the upcoming drill season.

Figure 4. Comparative photo from drill core alteration to comparative surface sample alteration with grade

Table 3. Selected Surface Assay Results from the 2023 Cantoo program

Sample Number Easting Northing Type Au _ppm Ag_ppm Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% B0011166 433890 6214868 Float 4.070 2.1 0.001 0.001 0.002 B0011167 433880 6214859 Float 14.600 10.0 0.001 0.004 0.003 B0011168 433801 6214830 Float 4.238 1.8 0.001 0.001 0.001 B0011169 433801 6214830 Float 19.900 7.9 0.001 0.003 0.001 B0011170 433773 6214845 Float 4.548 3.4 0.015 0.017 0.627 B0011172 433807 6214839 Float 2.515 2.3 0.002 0.006 0.018 B0011174 433889 6214870 Float 6.192 115.0 0.484 7.670 0.353 B0011175 433001 6214866 Float 2.982 4.6 0.003 0.006 0.001 B0011176 433912 6215138 Float 0.348 222.0 0.136 35.850 0.630 B0011177 433919 6215145 Float 0.835 146.0 0.008 20.050 0.145 B0011178 433919 6215168 Float 1.980 607.0 1.112 4.370 0.199 B0011179 433919 6215168 Float 29.200 2378.00 4.350 0.527 7.240 B0011301 433803 6214832 Float 4.482 2.1 0.000 0.001 0.000 B0011302 433788 6214830 Float 9.903 6.4 0.001 0.003 0.004 B0011303 433781 6214836 Float 5.582 1.8 0.000 0.001 0.001 B0011304 433769 6214842 Float 5.720 2.4 0.001 0.001 0.000 B0011305 433762 6214842 Float 7.005 3.4 0.002 0.002 0.001

Table 4. Cantoo drill hole Composites

Hole-ID From (meters) To (meters) *Length (meters) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) CT23-001 No Significant Results CT23-002 No Significant Results CT23-003 433.00 434.50 1.50 1.53 5.58 NC NC NC 439.50 441.00 1.50 1.01 1.22 NC NC NC

* True widths are not known as there is not yet enough geological information.

Next Steps

There are numerous untested targets on the Harry Property; future work will include exploring the west side of the QSP alteration at the Golden Summit prospect. Additionally, the second alteration halo at the Harry and Ursula prospects further south, mirroring the high-grade precious metal veins intercepted this season, represents an exciting opportunity for future exploration. Furthermore, three additional zones hosting silver-base metal veins are yet to be explored, particularly the Sheeted Vein and Saw Cut prospects further south. This underscores the significant potential that occurs on the Harry Property, and Blackwolf is eager to unlock further discoveries as the Company continues to methodically explore and test these promising targets.

Table 5. Swann Zone Drill hole collar locations and orientations

Hole-ID Coordinate System Easting Northing Elevation (m a.s.l) Azimuth (Degrees) Dip (Degrees) Length (m a.s.l) H23-012 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 434390 6226542 890 215 -50 249 H23-013 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 434390 6226542 890 240 -50 250 H23-014 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 434390 6226542 890 230 -60 250 H23-015 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 434390 6226542 890 215 -60 251 H23-016 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 434312 6226610 862 215 -50 242 H23-017 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 434312 6226610 862 230 -50 246 H23-018 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 434312 6226610 862 250 -50 251

Table 6. Cantoo drill hole collar locations and orientations

Hole-ID Coordinate System Easting Northing Elevation (m a.s.l) Azimuth (Degrees) Dip (Degrees) Length (m a.s.l) *CT23-001 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 433247 6214825 858 95 -55 130.2 CT23-002 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 433244 6214839 860 95 -55 676 CT23-003 UTM_Zone9/NAD83 433244 6214839 860 85 -65 550

*Hole abandoned

QA/QC and Qualified Person

Analytical work for the Harry Property drill core samples was completed by two analytical laboratories: MSA Labs of Langley, BC, and Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, BC, both of whom are certified analytical service providers. Analytical work for the Cantoo property was completed by MSA Labs.

At MSA Labs, samples are prepared using procedure PRP-910 (dry,crush to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns) and analyzed by method FAS-111 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) for gold and IMS-230 (1.0g, 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis, 48 elements). Any samples containing >10g/t Au are reanalyzed using method FAS-415(30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). Samples containing >100 ppm Ag and/or >1% Cu, Pb, & Zn are reanalyzed using method ICF-6 (0.2g, 4-acid digest and ore grade ICP-AES analysis). Samples containing >1000g/t Ag are reanalyzed using method FAS-418 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and samples containing >20% Pb are reanalyzed using method STI-8Pb (volumetric titration).

At Bureau Veritas, samples are prepared using PRP70-250 (dry, crush to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns) and analyzed by method FA-430 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) for gold and MA-200 (0.25, multi-acid digestion and ICP-ES/MS analysis, 45 elements). Any samples containing >10g/t Au are reanalyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). Samples containing >100 ppm Ag and/or >1% Cu, Pb, & Zn are reanalyzed using method MA-370 (1.0g, 4-acid digestion and ore grade ICP-AES analysis). Samples containing >1000 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using method FA-530(30g fire assay with AAS finish) and samples containing >20% Pb are reanalyzed using method GC817. Samples with visible gold are subject to method FS-632, a screen metallics analysis with duplicate minus fractions analyzed, and 30g fire assay for gold.

The 2023 Drilling Program at the Harry Property was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standard, blanks,and duplicates into the sample stream. The Qualified Person has reviewed the data and detected no significant QA/QC issues.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., Consultant to the Company,a Qualified Person under NI 43-101,has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this release.

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion, and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. In addition, the Company holds a 100% interest in five Hyder Area gold-silver and base metal properties in southeast Alaska and an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Harry gold-silver property located in northwest British Columbia in the Golden Triangle. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

"Morgan Lekstrom"

CEO and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the properties located in the Golden Triangle area and the Company's future objectives and plans.Forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the Company's business plans. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein,except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company seeks safe harbor.

