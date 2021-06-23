CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO

CadencyDirect by Trintech Continues to Drive Value for ServiceNow Customers by Providing Key Stakeholders across the Enterprise with Full Visibility into Critical Financial Data

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the latest release of CadencyDirect, is now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now™ program that complements and extends financial operations management so that CFOs and their teams can digitize workflows across the Record to Report (R2R) close process – helping to reduce complexity and risk, accelerating the overall process, and driving a greater experience for the entire enterprise. CadencyDirect has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now program, an app monetization framework designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for ServiceNow customers across industries.

“Accounting is the language of business and that information is not only critical to the Office of Finance, but to the entire enterprise,” said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. “With the latest release of CadencyDirect, key stakeholders across the business will now have the visibility and transparency into key financial data and how it relates to the entire organization all within the Now Platform.”

“Over the past year, we have seen companies reassessing digital transformation opportunities, specifically how to manage key financial processes,” said CJ Desai, Chief Product & Engineering Officer at ServiceNow. “CadencyDirect builds workflows between historically siloed disciplines by linking and automating the financial close process, while illuminating key data through R2R dashboard views within the Now Platform. This enhanced visibility into critical financial data creates a connected organization that opens the door to enterprise-wide transformation and is why we have partnered with Trintech to drive workflows for the Office of the CFO.”

CadencyDirect is built on Trintech’s industry-leading Cadency® solution that combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management, and compliance. It provides a connected, collaborative ecosystem by leveraging a mature and very robust set of financial controls, along with deep automation and integration capabilities that seamlessly connects with leading ERPs such as SAP®, Oracle®, and NetSuite®.

Very rarely is there a process that occurs entirely within the jurisdiction of one team. When it comes to workflows for the CFO, CadencyDirect enables users to leverage workflows within the Now Platform based on triggers and events in the period-end close – strengthening financial controls across the enterprise. As an example, when an account is certified in CadencyDirect, a task is triggered in the ServiceNow platform to the FP&A team to accelerate the review of certified balances to analyze period-specific differences or impacts to forecasting the coming periods.

The ServiceNow Built on Now program empowers partners to build, test, certify, distribute and sell applications for the Now Platform®. Built on Now-designated solutions deliver Now Certified digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, OEM, and Service Provider (SP) channels.

Whether you’re an experienced ServiceNow user looking to synchronize your mature or in-progress digital transformation, or just starting your transformation journey, CadencyDirect is where Finance Transformation meets Digital Transformation. For more information, please contact either your appropriate ServiceNow or Trintech representative or go to www.trintech.com/CadencyDirect for more information.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting, and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk, and compliance – Trintech’s portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on the company’s cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Kristina Pereira Tully

Vested

650-464-0080

trintech@fullyvested.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.