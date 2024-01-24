Cask Welcomes Jeff Butler as General Manager for New Canadian Branch

Leading Pure-Play ServiceNow Elite Partner extends capabilities to serve Canadian market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Cask, a leading ServiceNow partner and provider of digital transformation solutions and services, is proud to announce the appointment of Jeff Butler as the General Manager of its newly established Canadian branch. This marks a significant step in Cask's international expansion, particularly in leveraging the growing digital transformation market in Canada.

Butler brings over seven years of specialized experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem with tenures leading and growing consulting teams at both Kyndryl and KPMG. His expertise encompasses implementing ServiceNow platforms to drive business value and reduce costs. His prior 20-year career in the technology sector further underscores Butler's diverse experience and ability to drive innovative solutions, making him an ideal leader for Cask's Canadian operations.

In his new role, Butler will oversee the establishment and growth of Cask's presence in Canada. He will be responsible for developing and executing business strategies, fostering client relationships, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services that align with Cask's standards of excellence.

Butler's appointment is a testament to his commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. "We are thrilled to have Jeff join our team," said Jason Rosenfeld, CEO of Cask. "His impressive track record and deep understanding of ServiceNow client challenges and opportunities make him perfectly suited to lead our expansion into Canada. We are confident that under Jeff's leadership, our Canadian branch will flourish and help us better serve our clients in this important market."

The opening of the Canadian branch is a significant milestone for Cask, demonstrating its dedication to growth and innovation. The company is poised to strengthen its international presence and continue providing exceptional service to its clients worldwide.

Anthony Torsiello, Vice President, Americas Alliances & Channel Ecosystem at ServiceNow shared his enthusiasm for Cask to begin serving the Canadian ServiceNow market as well, "We are thrilled for Cask's arrival in the Canadian market. As one of our most strategic boutique partners, I know Cask's significant experience working with U.S. clients will be transformational in Canada."

For more information about Cask and its services, please visit casknx.com.

About Cask

Cask is a multi-award-winning ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on designing, enabling and sustaining digital transformation on ServiceNow. With a focus on customer satisfaction and platform innovation, Cask is committed to helping its clients realize the full power of ServiceNow to achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit casknx.com.

Contact Information:

Elysia Gerber

Global Director of Brand & Service Portfolio

elysia.gerber@caskllc.com

612-246-8901

SOURCE: Cask

View the original press release on newswire.com.