CBB Treasury Bills oversubscribed by 237%

Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 237%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is May 28 and the maturity date is November 26.

The weighted average rate of interest 6.07% compared to 6.10% of the previous issue on May 7.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.021%, with the lowest accepted price being 97.008%.

This is issue No. 1966 (ISIN BH00012G3474) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

Source: Bahrain News Agency