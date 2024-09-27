Church of the Nativity deportees appeal to the President and Major General Faraj to work to transfer the body of the martyr Ali Alqam to his hometown

The deportees from the Church of the Nativity in Gaza and European countries appealed to President Mahmoud Abbas and the head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service, Major General Majed Faraj, to urgently work to transfer the body of the martyr deported from the Church of the Nativity, Ali Alqam, from the Arab Republic of Egypt to his hometown in Bethlehem. This appeal comes in light of the difficult circumstances experienced by the martyr, who was forcibly removed from his family, loved ones and his city of Bethlehem for 23 years. The deportees stressed the importance of completing this humanitarian step, as they wished for the martyr to be buried among his family and relatives in the city of Bethlehem, which holds painful memories for him and difficult times during his period of deportation. The deportees expressed their hope for a quick response from President Abbas and Major General Faraj to alleviate their suffering and the suffering of the martyr's family, stressing that glory and immortali ty belong to our righteous martyrs. It is noteworthy that the deported Alqam died after suffering a stroke in Egypt. Source: Maan News Agency