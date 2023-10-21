Civil Defence Director-General selected as ICDO’s Executive Council Vice-President

Bishkek, In a new international recognition of Bahrain, the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) has selected the General Director of Civil Defence, Brigadier Ali Al Kubaisi, as the vice President of the Executive Council during a meeting held in Kyrgyzstan from October 18 to 20.

Brigadier Ali Al Kubaisi hailed the support of Interior Minister to the development plans and exchange of civil defence expertise to adopt the best practices to promote the competency of emergency teams. He valued the follow-up of the Chief of Public Security to promote international cooperation.

The meeting included discussion sessions and bilateral meetings to promote readiness in protecting lives and property.

Source: Bahrain News Agency