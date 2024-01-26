Consumer Electronic Show Welcomed Reach CEO Dylan Huey

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Consumer Electronic Show (CES) welcomed Reach CEO Dylan Huey . Huey was a featured speaker at the January 11, 2024 event produced by the Consumer Technology Association. On the panel, "Speaking GenZ," Huey was one of six industry professionals discussing the unique ways in which younger generations communicate and engage with technology.

"The first generation of digital natives has come of age, followed closely by the new Gen Alpha," the CES website says in its description of the "Speaking GenZ" panel. "Born digital, mostly mobile and AI-savvy, they seek a different type of relationship with the media they consume, their education, and their social lives. How should you be speaking to this new generation?"

As an influencer since the age of 15, achieving more than 2 million followers and 10 million daily views, Dylan Huey also worked as a talent manager for influencers before founding Reach, the only collegiate organization for Influencers. His transformation from an influencer to an entrepreneur facilitating networks of influencers has given Huey insight into the function of social media. He has become intimately familiar with its strengths, weaknesses, and potential.

"At Reach, we aim to create a community for influencers, digital marketers, and anyone interested in social media. We just recently expanded our club to 55+ other universities - including the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), Loyola Marymount University, Chapman University, and Harvard University," Huey says. " During the semester, we feature creator workshops, influencer content days, student socials, guest speakers, and more."

In his panel appearance at CES, Huey discussed the evolution of the landscape of digital marketing. He explained that influencers are functioning as not just celebrities, but also as advertising platforms, which has driven TikTok to become a retail competitor for Amazon. This has altered its platform by becoming more integrated with social media and influencers.

Other professionals appearing at the CES panel included Tami Bhaumilk (Vice President of Civility and Partnerships for Roblox), Lori Schwartz (Found and CEO of StoryTech), BJ Pichman (Direct of Consulting for Mintel), Robit Bhargava (Founder of Inc Magazine) and Rohan Bhargava (Marketing student at George Washington University). CES is the world's largest technology conference, regularly drawing over 100 thousand attendees. A complete video of the "Speaking GenZ," panel is currently available on the CES website.

Dylan Huey has appeared at past CES conferences and other events, including Vidcon, San Diego Comic-Con, and TedX. His Ted Talk, "Social Media Saved My Life," was given in June 2020 and is available online.

About Reach

Reach is the first and only collegiate organization for influencers and social media personalities. Founded at USC, the organization has since expanded to more than 55 other universities, including the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), Loyola Marymount University, Chapman University, and Harvard University. The organization boasts more than 2,000 members who have a collective follower count of more than 300 million. Many of Reach's member content creators have follower counts between 10,000 and 40 million.

Reach provides creator workshops to improve professional skills, hone member talents, and bring in guest speakers from large media companies such as Meta, Coca-Cola, Old Spice, Nintendo, Warner Brothers, Amazon, and MGM Studios.

