Creating New Value Together: Huawei Launches Financial Partner Going-Global Program

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Huawei announced its Financial Partner Go Global Program (FPGGP) at the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2021. FPGGP will collaborate with exciting new partners who wish to work with Huawei in the financial services industry. This global ecosystem will draw on their combined experience and expertise in technical innovation to drive digital transformation of finance. Together, they will develop industry-leading solutions, expand the global market, build the FinTech business ecosystem, create new value, and achieve shared business success.

Developing industry insights, improving services, and enabling collaboration

At the summit, Mr. Ma Yue, Executive Vice President of Enterprise BG and President of the Global Partner Development and Sales Dept, Huawei, said, “Consumer finance is developing towards full-scenario finance, which requires a cross-industry, full-scenario, and three-dimensional ecosystem After launching FPGGP, Huawei will work with global competent partners who are capable and willing to target international market expansion and establishing close partnerships to develop a strategy moving forward. Through our new partnerships, we will address digital transformation challenges, serve global financial customers, and create new value in the industry.”

The initial FPGGP has 25 members, including seven on the board of directors from Huawei, Sunline, Tongdun Technology, Netis, Wallyt, Sinosoft, and Chinasoft International. The program will focus on policies and regulations, application scenarios, technical architecture, operational support, as well as collaboration and promotion.

In addition, FPGGP members enjoy Huawei’s six core partner benefits, which include: sharing business opportunities, capacity improvement, marketing, brand growth, support in investment and financing, and operational guidance, promoting joint efforts and shared success among Huawei and partners. Member enterprises will be able to leverage each other’s insights, share resources, and collaborate closely to succeed together. Huawei will also host several activities related to financial digital transformation across China to discuss relevant trends and strategies to ‘go-global’ with the industry. Ambitious enterprises with an eye for international growth are welcome to join FPGGP.

Huawei alone cannot build the foundation of the digital world — and so, collaboration is critical. For digital transformation, companies need to work together to survive and grow. Huawei will create and share value with partners and customers. At the end of 2020, Huawei had worked with more than 30,000 partners in the enterprise market, but the company doesn’t want to stop there. Huawei continues to grow by nurturing, motivating and supporting new partners in what is a shared goal: creating new value together.

At the end of 2020, Huawei worked with over 2,000 financial institutions from more than 60 countries and regions, including 47 of the world’s top 100 banks.

