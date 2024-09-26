Currency and metal prices



Bethlehem-Ma’an- The exchange rates against the shekel today were as follows:





Dollar- Buy 3.75 Sell: 3.79





Dinar – Buy: 5.27 Sell: 5.36





EUR- Buy: 4.19 Sell: 4.23





Metals: Gold: Buy 2657 Sell 2659





Silver: Buy 31.93 Sell 31.97





Source: Maan News Agency





