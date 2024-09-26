Currency and metal prices

General
Web Desk


Bethlehem-Ma’an- The exchange rates against the shekel today were as follows:



Dollar- Buy 3.75 Sell: 3.79



Dinar – Buy: 5.27 Sell: 5.36



EUR- Buy: 4.19 Sell: 4.23



Metals: Gold: Buy 2657 Sell 2659



Silver: Buy 31.93 Sell 31.97



To subscribe to the SMS service to receive daily currency rates and other economic news such as gold and silver prices, oil prices in global markets, the Palestinian market, and other news that interests you, send the word ‘econ’ or ‘sub econ’ to the number 37192.





Source: Maan News Agency



Related Posts

Death Toll in Israeli Raid on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs Rises to 9, 59 Injured

Web Desk

The Palestinian Federation of Industries changes its name to the ‘Palestine Chamber of Industry’

Web Desk

Settlers steal 300 sheep east of Sa’ir

Web Desk