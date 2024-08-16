DB Investing Secures a New License in Dubai from SCA Regulator

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DB Investing is proud to announce that it has been granted a new license by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in Dubai. This significant achievement marks a major milestone in the company’s growth and expansion strategy.

With this second new license, DB Investing is poised to enhance its presence in the Dubai financial market, providing a broader range of services to its clients and solidifying its position as a leading investment firm in the region.

Gennaro Lanza, CEO of DB Investing, expressed his enthusiasm: “This second license is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing top-tier investment services. We are excited about the opportunities this new license brings and are confident it will enable us to better serve our clients and contribute to the growth of Dubai’s financial sector.”

“Looking ahead, we plan to leverage this new license to drive innovation and expand our service portfolio. We aim to build stronger relationships with our clients and partners, explore new markets, and seize new opportunities. Our focus will remain on delivering exceptional value, maintaining our reputation as a trusted investment firm, and increasing the number of licenses in our portfolio.”

Hietham Abdulhaim, Chief of Business Development, remarked, “Certainly. Navigating regulatory requirements and ensuring compliance with stringent standards were challenging. However, our team’s expertise and unwavering determination helped us overcome these hurdles. We remained focused on our goal and worked collaboratively to achieve this success. In fact, the company won six awards in less than two years; it’s a significant milestone.”

The new license positively impacts clients and partners by enhancing trust and credibility, leading to stronger business relationships and greater opportunities for collaboration. Clients can now benefit from a wider array of financial services, knowing they are backed by rigorous regulatory standards.

The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated team whose hard work and perseverance have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. DB Investing looks forward to leveraging this new license to drive further innovation and success in the industry.

The firm is constantly improving new products and payment methods to expand its presence worldwide, with a focus on innovation, integrity, and client satisfaction, DB Investing has established itself as a trusted partner in the investment community.

For media inquiries, contact: marketing@dbinvesting.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9203195