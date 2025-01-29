Doha to Host Triathlon World Championship Finals Qatar T100 over Next 5 Years

Doha: Visit Qatar, the Professional Triathletes Organization, World Triathlon, and the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation have announced the hosting of the Triathlon World Championship Finals Qatar T100 from 2025 to 2029. According to Qatar News Agency, this event forms part of a five-year partnership agreement between Visit Qatar and the Professional Triathletes Organization. The first Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final is scheduled to take place from December 11-13, 2025. The championship will feature a swim leg in the Arabian Gulf, followed by bike and run legs through Doha and Lusail, passing iconic locations such as Lusail Stadium. The event will also include a multisport festival weekend, offering swim, bike, and run events for amateur athletes, who will have the opportunity to participate in a 100km triathlon distance alongside professional triathletes. Eng. Abdulaziz Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, stated, "We are delighted to partner with the Professional Triathletes Organization t o host the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in our vibrant cities for the next five years. This event underscores Qatar's growing reputation as a premier sports destination, showcasing our commitment to hosting world-class international sporting events." World Triathlon President Antonio F. Arimany commented, "The T100 Triathlon World Championship Final represents a new chapter for our sport, combining elite competition with global accessibility and participation. Partnering with Visit Qatar and the Qatari Triathlon Federation ensures a world-class experience for professional athletes and offers the broader triathlon community an opportunity to connect with our sport." CEO of the PTO, Sam Renouf, highlighted, "This five-year partnership with Visit Qatar allows us to achieve our vision in one of the fastest-growing, family-friendly tourist destinations in the world. The legacy of major events like the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 has encouraged increasing demand for participation in world-class sporting events." Abdulaziz Al Tamimi, President of the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating that it aligns with Qatar's vision to elevate triathlon in the country and supports athletes in achieving international excellence. He emphasized the importance of developing the national team and inspiring the community to embrace the sport. The Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final will require each athlete to compete in at least five of the ten T100 races during the season, with their four best scores plus their result in the final contributing to their standing. Events like the 2025 T100 Triathlon World Championship further solidify Qatar's global positioning as a hub for international sporting excellence, building upon its legacy of hosting events such as the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix and the AFC Asian Cup.