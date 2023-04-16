Endowments General Directorate Provides Support to Qatar Diabetes Association

The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced its continued support for the Qatar Diabetes Association for this year, which will benefit (146) children with diabetes, with the support of the Waqf Ban…

The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced its continued support for the Qatar Diabetes Association for this year, which will benefit (146) children with diabetes, with the support of the Waqf Bank for Health Care.

In this context, the Director General of the General Department of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanim Al-Thani highlighted in a press conference the relationship between both sides and the Association services' compatibility with the honorable endowment donors' conditions and their generous directives to spend their endowments for the benefit of needy patients.

The Director General indicated that (21) children will benefit from insulin pumps, whilst (125) children will benefit from the continuous glucose monitor (CGM) Freestyle devices.

He pointed out that since Islam's first century there has been an interest in the rights of patients and caring for them, with historical references testifying to benevolent Muslim endowment donors in establishing hospitals and providing care for patients which is a religious duty and a social moral that must be ensured.

The Director General said that the Qatari endowment initiative relies on community partnerships and joint cooperation between the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs via the Waqf Bank for Health Care,together with the Qatar Diabetes Association, to purchase continuous glucose monitor devices and provides them to needy groups.

For his part, Abdulla Alhamaq the Executive Director of Qatar Diabetes Association, a Qatar Foundation member, appreciated this endowment initiative, pointing to the strengthening of community partnership between the two sides, indicating that this year's contribution is a continuation of the General Directorate of Endowments' committed to providing patients with better treatments, which positively reflects on patients' daily lives, especially affected children adapting to social and family conditions.

Source: Qatar News Agency