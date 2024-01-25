Ensysce Biosciences to Present Groundbreaking Oral Overdose Protection for Opioids at the 5th Annual NIH HEAL Meeting

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced that Geoff Birkett, Chief Commercial Officer of Ensysce, will present a poster entitled "PF614-MPAR: A Novel Trypsin Activated Abuse Protected (TAAP ) Extended-Release Oxycodone Prodrug with Overdose Protection" at the Annual National Institutes of Health (NIH) "Helping to End Addiction Long-term" (HEAL) Initiative Scientific Meeting being held on February 7 and 8, 2024, in Bethesda, MD.

PF614-MPAR, the lead product under Ensysce's oral overdose protection platform, MPAR® (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance), was just granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been supported by funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). The endorsements by both agencies have aided the clinical development of the first opioid with both abuse deterrent properties and importantly, oral overdose protection. We believe that no opioid on the market has these dual properties. The trial being presented was undertaken to optimize the PF614-MPAR combination drug product and successfully met its overdose protection endpoints.

"Noting the latest CDC data on prescription overdoses citing that we lose two people every hour has my team laser focused on ensuring Ensysce's drug products can be effective in reducing these numbers," said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce Biosciences. "We are grateful for the support of the NIH HEAL Initiative program and NIDA, and the corresponding funding which has been instrumental in advancing our efforts into combatting abuse and protecting against oral opioid overdose. The FDA BTD will also greatly assist in accelerating the development of PF614-MPAR, potentially a first-in-class ‘Next Generation' opioid designed to treat severe pain with these essential protective properties."

Geoff Birkett, CCO, added, "The Ensysce team is pleased with the exceptional data we were able to generate for our MPAR® platform and our lead agent, PF614-MPAR. The US opioid crisis has not been impacted by a new approach to address abuse for over the last two decades. Ensysce intends to change that with what we believe are disruptive platforms, TAAP and MPAR. We also believe our safer medications will address the growing issue of patients' lack of access to analgesics to treat severe pain, a situation caused by the opioid crisis."

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

About the NIH HEAL Program

The HEAL Initiative is an effort to improve prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction and to enhance pain management across NIH institutes. The HEAL annual meeting is designed to bring together researchers, federal officials, people with life experience, and other stakeholders to share research findings, explore trends and shared interests, and ultimately to identify opportunities to advance the goals of the initiative. The meeting will include panels, scientific symposia, discussion groups, networking, and poster sessions for in-person and virtual attendees.

