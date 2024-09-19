Erdogan confirms to Mikati that efforts are continuing to stop Israel’s dangerous attempts in the region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his sadness over the attack that took place in Lebanon during a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, stressing that efforts will continue to stop Israel's attempts to expand the conflict in the region. During the phone call that took place today, Wednesday, with Mikati, Erdogan warned of the danger of Israel's attempts to expand the conflicts in the region, stressing that efforts will continue to stop them. According to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad, 12 people were killed and 2,800 were injured on Tuesday in Lebanon after Pager communication devices were detonated in the hands of those carrying them. Hezbollah held Israel fully responsible for the explosion of the communication devices, and promised it "just retribution" for this "sinful aggression", while no official comment was issued from Tel Aviv. On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Najib Mikati, in which he discussed the bombings that took plac e in Lebanon, and offered his condolences for the victims, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. The sources indicated that Fidan received information from Mikati regarding the explosions of communication devices in Lebanon, and the Turkish Foreign Minister expressed his condolences to the Lebanese people for the loss of life resulting from these explosions. The Lebanese border and its south are witnessing an escalation in the mutual shelling on both sides of the Israeli-Lebanese border, coinciding with Israel's threats to launch a ground war on Lebanon despite regional and international warnings of the region exploding and getting out of control if this is implemented. Since October 8, Lebanese and Palestinian factions in Lebanon, most notably Hezbollah, have been exchanging daily shelling with the Israeli occupation army across the "Blue Line" separating them, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, most of them on the Lebanese side./End Source: National Iraqi News Agency