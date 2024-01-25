Ethisphere Recognizes Uber with Compliance Leader Verification(TM)

Ethisphere's Compliance Leader Verification recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that Uber has earned the coveted Compliance Leader Verification for 2023 and 2024.

Uber is a tech company that connects the physical and digital worlds to help make movement happen at the tap of a button. The company started in 2010 and its technology helps people connect and move in over 70 countries and 10,000 cities around the world.

"Congratulations to Uber for achieving Compliance Leader Verification recognition," said Leslie Benton, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Ethisphere. "Our team was impressed by the ethics and compliance team's commitment to advancing a program that aligns with best practices, and in particular, their program monitoring and use of data analytics to ensure the program is effective."



"We are honored to receive the prestigious Compliance Leader Verification recognition," said Scott Schools, Uber's Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. "This recognition underscores Uber's continuous commitment to our company value to Do the Right Thing. Period. And it is a true reflection of our team's unwavering efforts to build a best-in-class Ethics & Compliance program. Having our program independently verified confirms for our stakeholders that Uber conducts business the right way."

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World's Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders.

Uber's performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification/

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://www.ethisphere.com.

