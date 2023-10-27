“Thrive” program designed to attract culturally aligned teams

eXp Realty Incentivizes Teams To Join With New Equity Incentive

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet ” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is excited to announce the launch of its new Thrive program, designed to incentivize culturally aligned, producing teams to join the eXp Realty family.

Once onboarded, the team lead will receive an equity award based on their previous 12-month production, subject to future vesting.

“As a company committed to continuously pushing the boundaries in support of our agents, eXp Realty is always looking for new ways to enhance the agent experience,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer, eXp Realty. “Earlier this year, we introduced two incentive programs, Boost and Accelerate, aimed at helping independent brokerages and individual agents transition to eXp Realty. Now with the addition of Thrive, we are offering teams an accelerated equity opportunity. We understand that each team has its own unique culture and way of doing business, and we want to provide a platform for them to thrive in our agent-centric environment.”

eXp Realty will provide this equity incentive to team leads of culturally aligned teams with more than 10 agents in addition to the team lead and a minimum of $40 million (U.S./CAD) in sales volume in the originating country over the previous 12-month fiscal period. International qualifications to be released. Additional qualifications apply. A core criteria of this program is for team leads to commit to team training and ensuring their team members integrate with the eXp Realty ecosystem as part of their cultural alignment with eXp.

The Thrive incentive program is rolling out in the United States and Canada immediately and will soon be available in eXp’s additional 22 global markets, subject to applicable law. To learn more about eXp Realty’s new Thrive program and how it can benefit your team, please click here.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the availability of incentive programs in international markets and the future value of financial incentive programs. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

