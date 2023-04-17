Falcon Autotech Expands Presence in the Middle East with New Office Opening

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falcon Autotech (Falcon) is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai, UAE, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into the Middle East market. The new location will enable Falcon to better serve its existing customers in the region and expand its reach to new markets and prospects.

The decision to establish a presence in the Middle East was driven by the growing demand for Falcon’s solution in the region, as well as the strategic importance of Middle East as a hub for business and innovation. With a team of experienced professionals based in region, Falcon is well-positioned to support the needs of clients in a wide range of industries, including CEP, eCommerce, Fashion & Retail, FMCG, Auto and Pharma.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new office in Middle East,” said Sandeep Bansal, CBO of Falcon. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our global reach and provide world-class warehouse automation solutions to our customers in the Middle East. We believe that Dubai is the ideal location for us to establish a strong presence in the region, and we look forward to building strong relationships with our clients and partners in the Middle Eastern region.”

Falcon has a long history of delivering innovative warehouse automation solutions and outstanding customer service to clients around the world. With the opening of its new office in Dubai, the company is poised to continue its growth and expand its reach in the Middle East.

For more information about Falcon and its products and services, please visit www.Falconautotech.com

Contact:

Abhishek Kumar

Marketing Manager

Falcon Autotech

Abhishek@falconautoonline.com

About Falcon:

Falcon Autotech is a global intralogistics automation solutions company. With over 10 years of experience, Falcon has worked with some of the most innovative brands in E-Commerce, CEP, Fashion, Food/FMCG, Auto, and Pharmaceutical Industries. With its proprietary software and robust hardware integration capabilities, Falcon designs, manufactures, supplies, implements, and maintains world-class warehouse automation systems globally. Falcon’s strong research and development team and the continuous focus on innovation reflect our strong solution line around Sortation, Robotics, Conveying, Vision Systems, and IoT. Falcon has done over 1,800 installations across 15 countries on 4 continents.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8808835