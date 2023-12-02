Following Pause End, Hundreds Martyred, Wounded in Intense Israeli Raids on Gaza

Gaza, With the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip entering its 57th day, the intensive airstrikes and shelling continued, targeting entire buildings, resulting in hundreds of casualties, including journalists.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the ongoing Israeli aggression since Friday dawn, following the end of the week-long humanitarian pause, has led to the martyrdom of 240 Palestinians and the injury of about 590 others, mostly children and women.

This toll is not final, as the occupation intensifies its hostility towards the Strip, especially in the city of Khan Yunis, where it conducted violent raids in the early morning on the town of Al Qarara while its warships shelled the coasts of the city.

The occupation also destroyed three mosques and several houses in different areas of Khan Yunis while launching airstrikes and artillery attacks on other areas, including Rafah in southern Gaza.

Also, the Palestinian resistance announced that it is clashing with the occupation forces in several parts of the Strip.

United Nations agencies warned that despite the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip during the days of the week-long pause, the residents remain at risk of starvation due to the conditions caused by the Israeli war on the Strip since October 7.

Source: Qatar News Agency