Gaza Media Office: The occupation exhumes graves and steals bodies from them

Occupied Jerusalem, In a new crime added to the series of crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, the occupation soldiers exhumed 1,100 graves in the al-Tuffah cemetery east of Gaza and stole 150 bodies from them. 'The occupation forces bulldozed the cemetery, removed the bodies of the martyrs and the dead, and trampled them, without any consideration for the sanctity of the dead or the graves, as part of the genocidal war committed by the occupation forces against the Palestinian people', the media office said in a statement. The statement added that after exhuming the graves and bulldozing the cemetery, the occupation army stole the bodies of the newly buried martyrs and deported them to an unknown destination, which definitively proves that the occupation stole vital organs from the bodies of these martyrs. This is a crime that demonstrates the brutality of the occupation, the office said, calling on all countries of the free world and the international community to curb the oc cupation and stop its genocide against the Palestinian people. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency