GES Appoints New Management Positions for Event Intelligence in Europe and the Middle East

Daryl Burgess will lead the Customer Support team for the UK, and Ali Shah for the Middle East

COVENTRY, United Kingdom, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GES has expanded their client service team for their Event Intelligence business and appointed Daryl Burgess and Ali Shah to Customer Support Managers for the UK and Middle East, respectively. Both individuals bring multifaceted experience to the company’s exhibition clients, and their contributions were critical in the successful delivery of the UK government pilot required to restart the live events industry.

“The last year has been an extremely challenging time for our industry. We are delighted to expand our team and helping our valued clients deliver more events, and even larger shows. The news of these recent appointments highlights GES’ commitment to excellent client service, and our belief that attendees are ready to return to live events. Ali and Daryl are talented and experienced professionals that are consistently putting their clients first. I know their regions will benefit greatly under their leadership,” said Gerard Conway, Director, Event Intelligence.

Ali Shah joined GES in 2016 and has recently relocated to Dubai after working as a Support Engineer. His wealth of product knowledge and attention to client satisfaction made him the ideal candidate for the position. Daryl Burgess is a highly experienced professional that has worked in the live-events industry for over 12 years. He was promoted to the role after working for GES as a Support Engineer out of the Coventry office. His ability to curate the right culture and working environment, coupled with his fantastic client care, will provide a solid foundation as GES scales its client support team across EMEA.

Event Intelligence along with Visit by GES™ is an event platform offering integrated registration, data capture and an insight platform. The platform delivers a 360-degree view of interactions between visitors, exhibitors, and organizers throughout the event lifecycle – from audience acquisition to at-show engagement, lead generation and real-time data intelligence. Visit GO! by GES℠, a recently launched access-control technology, provides contactless tools to support the safe reopening of live events, which is critical in helping drive and rebuild the event industry.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global experiential marketing partner for the exhibition and convention industry. GES offers the right blend of experience, fresh ideas, and deep industry knowledge along with strategic insight. GES’ award-winning service coupled with accommodations, event technology and innovative tools help you optimize your event – making all aspects of planning and execution simple and worry free. Our passionate team of highly skilled experts work side-by-side with you to deliver impactful, creative, and data-driven solutions across experiential marketing to capture the full value of your shows. GES partners with leading brands and shows and has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards. For more information visit www.ges.com.

Contact:

GES

Otilia Ayats-Mas

214.808.2654

[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/458943/global_ experience_specialists_logo. jpg