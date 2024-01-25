Get Well renews and expands 75 partnerships in 2023, half of which are Epic®-enabled clients

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Get Well, the global leader in digital patient engagement, today announced they have continued and/or expanded 75 partnerships with leading health systems and hospitals in 2023. Of these renewed and expanded Get Well clients, half are enabled by Epic EHR.

Building on the client momentum of 2023, the company also announced the rollout of Get Well 360, its next-generation consumer digital platform. They were also named the #1 Interactive Patient Engagement System by Black Book and Top Patient Education Company by Avia.

The Get Well platform seamlessly integrates into established patient and clinical workflows to drive better consumer experiences within the EHR. Built to maximize EHR investment and capabilities, Get Well's embedded experiences actively engage patients back into health systems' digital front doors, driving dynamic activation and improved patient navigation.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, a Get Well partner since 2016 and Epic client, renewed their partnership to continue driving better outcomes using more than 40 care plans across several enterprise service lines. In 2023, they enrolled over 114,000 patients in the Get Well platform.

"We are thrilled to continue to partner with Get Well," said Natalie Mortensen, digital innovation manager with Inception Health, the health network's innovation arm partially responsible for implementing new technology like Get Well. "Their Guided Care solution is helping transform the way we deliver care, deepening our patient relationships and improving clinical quality."

The health network saw a 33% reduction in the likelihood to need admission using Get Well's COVID Active Symptom and Exposure Monitoring Loop, and equally impressive, saved 1.5 FTE of RN efficiency through Get Well's Guided Care solution.

Sharp HealthCare, the largest health system in San Diego and longtime partner of Get Well, renewed their partnership during a significant year as they were preparing to transition their organization to Epic. As part of the migration, Sharp worked to identify applications that could seamlessly integrate and complement their EHR in optimizing the clinician and patient experience.

"With our decision to migrate to Epic for our EHR, it was important for us to continue our partnership with Get Well given the deep integration capabilities that help to inform and empower our patients," said Dan Exley, VP of Clinical Systems at Sharp Healthcare. "We are working with the Get Well team to define a strategy to implement the right set of solutions."

"We're humbled and energized by the continued partnerships with these leading health systems," said Michael O'Neil, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Get Well. "Healthcare leaders have declared consumer engagement is a strategic imperative and that EHRs require third parties' platforms to augment their capabilities to engage patients meaningfully. Our platform-first approach allows us to drive rapid innovation and efficiently meet the needs of healthcare organizations today. In 2024, we invite innovative healthcare providers to grow with us, and we're grateful for the clients that have joined us on this mission."

Get Well is proud to renew partnerships with 75 health systems and hospitals including the list below and 62 additional esteemed healthcare providers:

Adventist HealthCare

Ascension Health

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Franciscan Health

HCA

Jackson Health System

Nemours Children's Health System

OSF Healthcare System

Sharp Healthcare

University of California Health System

University of Maryland Medical System

Vanderbilt Health

Virginia Mason Medical Center

To learn more, visit getwellnetwork.com.

###

About Get Well

Get Well empowers the communities you serve to take control of their healthcare journey. With the Get Well 360 Platform, healthcare organizations can now deliver consumer-centered experiences that build lifelong loyalty while deepening patient relationships, improving clinical quality, and growing market share. Each year, we empower organizations to activate, engage, and retain millions of patients. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow Get Well on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information

Rachel Allen

Director, Corporate Marketing & Communications

rallen@getwellnetwork.com

(480) 993-7149

SOURCE: Get Well

View the original press release on newswire.com.