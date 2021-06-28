Getac’s next-generation F110 delivers industry-leading power, brightness and rugged performance in a compact tablet form factor

Building on a proven legacy

Just like its popular predecessor, the next-generation F110 lets users work effectively in a wide range of challenging environments. A quad-core 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processor (codename “Tiger Lake”) delivers extraordinary performance and effortless multitasking, while integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics ensures a rich visual experience in every scenario. A comprehensive list of connectivity options, including WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (for 3x faster data speed over previous generations), Bluetooth 5.2, and WWAN 4G LTE/GPS enables fast data transfer and communication from anywhere – all crucial aspects of modern field work. The addition of an integrated ThunderboltTM 4 port provides a 40 Gb/s connection for expanded end-to-end solution capabilities.

Elsewhere, the F110 features an improved 11.6-inch LumiBond® 2.0 touchscreen with up to 1000 nits of brightness. Not only does this deliver higher brightness and a better contrast ratio than other fully rugged tablets currently on the market, it is also incredibly durable and offers excellent readability in all conditions, even bright sunlight.

Industry-leading rugged credentials

Like all Getac devices, the next-generation F110 is built rugged from the ground up to thrive in difficult field conditions. MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G certifications ensure exceptional reliability. The F110 is also one of the only tablets in its class to be IP66 rated – compared to the previous generation’s IP65 rating – meaning it offers full protection against dust ingress and water from powerful jets. Drop resistance of up to 6 feet (1.8m) when in use – up from 4 feet (1.2m) in the previous generation – and a temperature operating range of -29 to +63 degrees Celsius (-20 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit) provide further peace of mind.

Improved design and dedicated accessories further enhance the user experience

In addition to improved technical specifications, the next-generation F110 features numerous design improvements to further enhance the user experience. Highlights include a redesigned dual hot-swappable battery system for quick battery changeover without powering down, relocated expansion and the SIM card slot (from rear to side) for easier accessibility, an added camera shutter for better privacy, and a user-removable SSD.

A full range of compatible accessories are also available, including a brand new detachable backlit keyboard, featuring 88 full-size keys and integrated touchpad for laptop-like operation when performing data-intensive tasks. Additional accessories include a shoulder strap, rotating hand strap & kickstand, hard handle, and secure office/vehicle docks.

Streamlining operations across a multitude of vertical scenarios

The next-generation F110 is part of Getac Select®, which combines pre-configured rugged devices, software, accessories, and professional services into complete solutions that streamline operational efficiency across different verticals and workplace scenarios. Some examples include:

Transport & logistics – warehousing

Smooth warehouse operations require forklift operators that can work safely and efficiently at all times. To do this, they need versatile devices that enable them to navigate in the warehouse, identify products, scan them and transport them as quickly as possible. The F110 can be mounted to the forklift using a secure dock for ease of use, while an optional barcode reader allows products to be easily scanned from range. Important data can then be transferred using the F110’s inbuilt connectivity options, while Getac’s Driving Safety Utility[1] locks the device’s UI and screen whenever the forklift is in motion, helping to prevent accidents and improve employee safety.

Automotive – planning, repair and maintenance

Automotive technicians and mechanics need rugged devices they can rely on to diagnose problems, upload data, and communicate with customers, all from the workshop-floor. The F110’s combination of connectivity options – including Wi-Fi 6 and WWAN 4G LTE/GPS – and inbuilt webcam makes customer communication quick and easy, while the rotating hand strap accessory can be used to carry it safely throughout the environment. The LumiBond® 2.0 touchscreen can be operated with a stylus, finger, digitizer, or glove, helping to optimise productivity, while Getac’s Device Monitoring System (GDMS)1 means devices can all be managed remotely, keeping them in peak condition.

Manufacturing – shop floor and production

Manufacturing production supervisors must have access to critical operational information at all times to ensure optimal production is maintained. They also need the ability to collect and analyse data from across the facility that can inform management plans and future decision making. The F110’s multiple connectivity options (including Thunderbolt™ 4), rugged reliability and secure carrying accessories mean this information is always at their fingertips. Getac’s KeyWedge Barcode Reader Utility[1] also enables specific pieces of equipment to be scanned with a single click, using the devices rear camera. An optional RFID reader lets users log the current position of all jobs throughout the facility and feed it back into management systems for full visibility and control.

“The popularity of rugged tablets has grown exponentially in recent years, thanks to their winning combination of functionality, versatility and ease of use,” says Rick Hwang, President of Rugged and Video Solutions Business Group at Getac. “With the launch of the next-generation F110, we have completed a full refresh of our flagship tablet ranges since the second half of 2020, consisting of the 10″ UX10, the 11″ F110 and the 12″ K120. As a result, customers across all vertical markets now have a comprehensive choice of industry-leading rugged solutions to suit their individual needs.”

Availability

The next-generation Getac F110 will be available in September 2021. For more information, please visit F110 official page.

[1]Getac Driving Safety Utility, Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS), and KeyWedge Barcode Reader Utility are all individual options for the F110 under Getac Select®. For more information, please visit https://www.getac.com/ intl/getac-select/

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US $41.3 billion and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE: 3005). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defence electronics. Today Getac’s business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defence, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport and logistics. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

